Prep Notebook | The who, when and where of the spring postseason

The spring postseason begins this week with the 1A soccer regionals, but it will be in full force next week as baseball, softball and soccer will be in survive-and-advance mode starting Monday.

All of the work this spring has been building for the postseason, where one bad game could end a season on a sour note.

Here’s where, when and who Southern Illinois high schools will be competing for a shot at a state championship.

The Murphysboro girls’ soccer team plays host to Freeburg and Mt. Carmel Wednesday before the Red Devils take on Massac County in the semifinals with the finals taking place Friday for a trip to the Roxana Sectional. Meanwhile, Du Quoin and Pinckneyville will be in the Gibault Catholic Regional, with the Indians taking on Colombia and the Panthers taking on the hosts.

Carbondale plays host to its 2A regional, taking on Anna-Jonesboro on Tuesday, May 17, while Marion plays Mt. Vernon in the first game of the day. The regional championship will be played that Friday to advance to the Triad Sectional. Carterville-Herrin will also be vying for a trip to Troy, taking on Richland County in the semifinals of the Centralia Region.

On the diamond, Pinckneyville, Nashville, Harrisburg and Johnston City are regional hosts for the softball 2A postseason while Harrisburg, Du Quoin, Johnston City and Red Bud play host to the baseball bracket.

Frankfort hosts Chester on Monday, May 16, for the right to play Zeigler-Royalton in the Pinckneyville softball region with the winner of that semifinal matchup taking on the winner of Du Quoin and the Panthers.

In the Nashville bracket, Benton hosts Sparta in the first round for the right to take on Murphysboro. Red Bud plays the Hornettes to determine the other region finalist.

Harrisburg is a loaded bracket, with Fairfield heading to McLeansboro to face Hamilton County in game one and Eldorado visiting Carmi-White County in game two. Mt. Carmel takes on the game one winner and Harrisburg takes on the game two winner with the championship on Saturday, May 21.

Vienna travels to Anna-Jonesboro in the opening game of the Johnston City region with the winner taking on sectional favorite and host Carterville. Massac County plays Johnston City for the right to go to the regional finals.

The winners of the regions square off in the Carterville Sectional for the right to go to the Johnston City Super Sectional.

For baseball, Mt. Carmel heads to Massac County (game one) and Eldorado goes to Fairfield (game two) to advance to the semifinals of the Harrisburg region. The Bulldogs get the game one winner while Carmi-White County gets the game two winner.

Murphysboro heads to Zeigler-Royalton for game one of the Du Quoin region and a chance to play Nashville on May 18 while Pinckneyville heads to Benton for the right to take on Du Quoin on May 19.

Despite being the host for the region, Johnston City opens the tournament at Frankfort to advance to the semifinals and face Anna-Jonesboro. The winner of that semifinal matchup will see the winner of Hamilton County and Vienna in the May 21 championship.

In the Red Bud bracket, Carterville takes on the hosts.

All of those region champs will face off in the Benton Sectional for the right to play in the Carbondale Super Sectional.

In the 1A brackets, Elverado will play host to its region – taking on Crab Orchard in the semifinals. Carrier Mills travels to Steeleville for the right to face Trico in the other semifinal game.

For the Galatia region, Gallatin County goes to Norris City to see who will be Woodlawn’s opponent in the semifinals. Galatia takes on Waltonville in the other semifinal.

Cobden has Goreville face off against Shawnee on May 17 and Cobden against Dongola on May 18 to see who will meet in the May 20 championship.

Goreville plays host to the Sectional and Johnston City hosts the Super Sectional.

Goreville hosts the baseball sectional as well and the Blackcats take on the winner of Joppa-Maple Grove and Pope County in the semifinals of the Hardin County region.

Elverado takes on Woodlawn in the first round of the Steeleville region on May 16 to advance to the semis and take on the hosts. The championship game will be Saturday, May 21.

The 3A baseball and softball brackets have not been announced yet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0