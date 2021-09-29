Sports Column | Braden Fogal: Thank you, Southern Illinois

I’ve been sitting here for 15 minutes trying to figure out how to begin this column.

So, I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off and say it, Friday is my last day with The Southern, and I could not be more grateful for the moments we’ve shared and the people I’ve met.

I’m talking to you, Southern Illinois.

Back when I was hired in March 2019, I was desperate for a job out of college. I had grown tired of working in the same restaurant and needed a fresh start. While serving, I began freelance writing for my hometown newspaper, The Pekin Daily Times, before I started applying for jobs at an absurd rate on LinkedIn.

I think my goal was to apply for 1-2 jobs a day. And to be completely honest with you, I don’t even remember submitting an application to The Southern, but that’s neither here nor there because my memory has always been spotty.

I remember getting off a phone call with my parents one day when Les Winkeler, you all know him, called me with a job opportunity. It was a part-time position created to help the sports team cover every school in our coverage area.

So I was basically the guinea pig, but I was okay with it.

I interviewed with Les and my former news editor, Tom English; got the job, packed my belongings and moved 105 miles south to a city that I knew absolutely nobody in. I really wanted the experience and understood there would be sacrifices.

What happened after that? I covered some sports, met a lot of great people and earned my own sports column after Les retired in December 2020. I still remember feeling a chill go up my spine when Tom asked if I wanted my own column.

I processed the question in my head for no reason because I was prepared to say yes the entire time. As the meeting concluded, Les came over and congratulated me which was a personal victory I never saw coming.

I don’t know how many columns I’ve written over the past year and a half, but it is pretty crazy to see nearly 600 stories on a professional website with my name accredited to them. I often looked at the number of stories Bucky Dent and Todd Hefferman had published just to see how far I still had to go — how much harder I needed to work.

Thinking I had a chance to catch up to 12,000-plus stories masterfully crafted by the two of them was like thinking I could step on an NBA court and threaten Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s points record.

I’m leaving Carbondale with so many memories. From the first time Les drove me around the city to show me all the spots I needed to know to the time I had to cover a high school cross country playoff meet in a monsoon.

That race came on a Saturday too. The only umbrella I had in my trunk was a St. Louis Cardinals umbrella that I received (for free) at my most recent game at Busch Stadium. I muddied my favorite shoes through six hours of terrain and cut my hand while trying to close my umbrella and trunk at the same time. Not my finest moment multitasking, but I noticed the cut on my 40 minute drive home and had to wad up notepad paper to soak up the blood.

Try writing a story ticked off with a cut hand.

I’m also a Chicago Cubs fan.

Thank you coaches for answering my questions during postgame interviews. Thank you janitors for not locking me inside when I was running late on deadline. Thank you athletic directors for providing me with the information I needed, and that goes for all school administration. I’d also like to thank my editors and co-workers for believing in me, and I urge everyone to continue supporting local journalism.

There’s not enough time or words to thank everyone I’ve met through The Southern. You all truly made me feel welcome and I consider all of you lifelong friends.

But last and most importantly, thank you student-athletes. Thank you for all the memories and thank you for allowing me to capture your greatest achievements in sports.

What we accomplished without sports during the COVID-19 pandemic is an achievement I will never forget.

Until next time and with love,

Braden Fogal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.