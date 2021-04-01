Prep Soccer | Marion hands Carbondale its first defeat in overtime

Hernandez was open again on the left side two minutes later, but again VanWinkle was able to handle his shot.

In a span of seven minutes starting with 19 minutes remaining, Carbondale junior Nate Torres had three good scoring opportunities, but the first one was blocked, the second was stolen and the third went over the net.

In the scoreless first half Carbondale had the edge in scoring opportunities, but Marion had the edge in shots on goal.

Torres got the Terriers off to a good start from the kickoff with a shot from the left side, but it sailed just wide of the right goalpost 18 seconds in. Marion got the first shot on goal five minutes later, but VanWinkle made the save.

With 30 minutes left in the half Torres set up Eli Guyton on a long pass, but Marion goalkeeper Dyson Roye came out of the goal and slid to the ball before Guyton could get a shot off.

Three minutes later Torres stole the ball in front of Roye, but this time his shot missed the net to the right again, but by 10 feet.

With 18 minutes left Marion had the ball near the Carbondale goal and had two shots that couldn’t get through the Terrier defense forcing two corner kicks. Hernandez’s kick on the second one was grabbed by VanWinkle to end the threat.