Prep Soccer | Marion hands Carbondale its first defeat in overtime

MARION — Gavin Vickers scored his first goal of the season with 45.3 seconds left in the first overtime period to give Marion a 1-0 win over Carbondale and hand the Terriers their first loss of the season in a South Seven boys soccer game Thursday night at Wildcat Stadium.
“We knew we were going to get one in sooner or later,” Vickers said. “We just got a good through ball and I was on the back post and it went in. Gabriel Bradley sent the cross pass and I was able to kick it in with my left foot.”
Marion upped its record to 3-2-1 overall and 3-1 in the South Seven, while Carbondale fell to 3-1 and 2-1 in the conference.
“The boys wanted to beat Carbondale this year, especially the seniors, because the last several years we’ve struggled to beat them and tonight we came out and did it.” said Marion coach Rob Underwood.
Earlier in the overtime period Marion, took advantage of a Carbondale mistake that awarded them a corner kick left, which resulted in a scramble in front of the Terrier net and a shot that hit the left goal post.
“They played a three-man back and threw (TJ Person) in a sweeper we struggled to get the ball past him,” Underwood said. “Eventually, I guess we wore him down when we put speed up top, so we could get those through balls and get those scoring opportunities.”
During the scramble, Terrier goalkeeper Alex VanWinkle was shook up and he was replaced by center midfielder Nathaniel Pimentel, who was the Terrier keeper several years.
“It’s Marion and Carbondale and it usually comes down to a one goal games and it’s usually a late goal that pulls somebody away,” said Carbondale coach Jeff Hansen. “We knew this was the type of game we were coming for and we just didn’t finish.”
Before VanWinkle returned between the pipes 2:34 later on another corner kick, Pimentel had an official save on a shot from the middle by Ricky Wade. On his returning play VanWinkle grabbed the corner kick in the air.
The best scoring opportunity of the second half came with 4:27 remaining when the Wildcats had two great chances in front of the net, but the first was deflected by the Terrier defense and when Terrier goalkeeper lost track of the ball the Marion shot was stopped by Pimentel, who headed the ball out.
After a scoreless first half, Marion had the first good scoring chance in the second half eight minutes in, but Chase Banks shot from the middle sailed wide left. With 29:11 left Vickers got a strong shot off from the left side, but VanWinkle made the save.
Three minutes later Marion kept the pressure in the Carbondale end, but Luca DiMaggio blocked two consecutive shots in the field to clear the ball out. Marion got the ball back with 21:45 remaining when Wade found freshman Daniel Hernandez open on the left wing, but his shot was easily stopped by VanWinkle.
Hernandez was open again on the left side two minutes later, but again VanWinkle was able to handle his shot.
In a span of seven minutes starting with 19 minutes remaining, Carbondale junior Nate Torres had three good scoring opportunities, but the first one was blocked, the second was stolen and the third went over the net.
In the scoreless first half Carbondale had the edge in scoring opportunities, but Marion had the edge in shots on goal.
Torres got the Terriers off to a good start from the kickoff with a shot from the left side, but it sailed just wide of the right goalpost 18 seconds in. Marion got the first shot on goal five minutes later, but VanWinkle made the save.
With 30 minutes left in the half Torres set up Eli Guyton on a long pass, but Marion goalkeeper Dyson Roye came out of the goal and slid to the ball before Guyton could get a shot off.
Three minutes later Torres stole the ball in front of Roye, but this time his shot missed the net to the right again, but by 10 feet.
With 18 minutes left Marion had the ball near the Carbondale goal and had two shots that couldn’t get through the Terrier defense forcing two corner kicks. Hernandez’s kick on the second one was grabbed by VanWinkle to end the threat.
Carbondale kept pressuring and with 5:39 remaining Torres and Khalil Oues combined on a give-and-go, but Torres’ shot was deflected by the Wildcat defense.