Prep Soccer | Terriers Camp looks to build sport in Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — While most high school-run youth camps have a focus on building toward the future of a program, Carbondale soccer coaches Ortez Davis and Jeff Hansen have a different approach for their Junior Terrier Camp, running this week.

“We’ve always tried to make a commitment to when we do camps and some of the club stuff we do, it’s Southern Illinois. It’s not just Carbondale,” Hansen explained. “We’re not just trying to do this for Carbondale Terriers; we’re trying to make Southern Illinois a bit of a soccer product. It’s a lot of fun when we get the kids who come in from other communities who want to do this.”

“I love the fact that the communities are all coming together and supporting each other,” Davis added. “Whether it’s Carbondale Junior Terrier Camp or if it’s at Murphy(sboro), I’ve seen a number of kids at each of the different camps. I think it’s great that the kids are doing everything they can to just be out and playing and getting touches.”

The camp, split into two sessions — grades K-4 running first and then 5-8 running under the lights at the Fralish Soccer Complex — had another good turnout of over 60 kids this week. When Hansen and Davis started the camp in 2012, the turnout was smaller, in part because of it being new, but also because it’s scheduling conflicted with baseball and softball. Since moving the camp to after the Fourth of July, they’ve seen the turnout increase, which is great for the sport in Southern Illinois.

“I love this part of it,” Davis said. “It’s an opportunity to be able to work with rec kids in general and pass on some of the experiences and training that we’ve been doing for such a long time.”

While the purpose of the camp isn’t specifically to help build the future of the Terriers, it certainly has accomplished that. Some of the high school players currently assisting in coaching the camp came through the camp at one point in time, which means Hansen and Davis have gotten to watch the growth of their current players since before they were walking the halls of CCHS.

“It all comes full circle and it’s really cool,” Hansen said.

In addition to teaching the future high school soccer players of Southern Illinois, the Junior Terriers Camp has also fostered a strong program for Carbondale. Hansen said some of the first players they had back in the fall of 2011 have come back for the Carbondale Alumni Game and have even invited him and Davis to their wedding.

“They’re not kids anymore — they’re grown men, grown women and have families and still want to come back and play,” he said.

Part of that program strength comes from the high school players getting a chance to teach those younger kids — not just growing the campers’ knowledge of the game, but growing the love of the game for the high schoolers.

“It’s great and even more so that we have so many of our players out here to be role models to the kids. It builds a good culture and not even just in our program, but just a good soccer culture. This sport can bring us all together,” Davis said. “Hopefully we’re able to provide something for these kids that they’re able to make a goal to play college or high school soccer — whatever path they decide to go. But this is something that could help pay for their education and we as coaches get the benefit of seeing these kids go out and be successful.”

It also lets the players see the other side of the game so that when the season rolls around, they become more coachable players.

“They get to see what it’s like and know that there has to be some kind of engagement. You have to be able to talk to these kids and make sure that they’re paying attention and absorbing the things you’re trying to translate to them,” Davis said. “So when we have to deal with them during the season in about a month or so, they understand that it’s a lot to grasp in a small amount of time.”

Ultimately while the camp is about learning the basic skills of soccer, it’s also about building a community around the game and a strong sense of pride in Terrier soccer.

“We have a great turnout from the guys and girls programs and they like being here,” Davis said. “It’s their time and they don’t have to be here, but I think it’s great that we have our kids who are able to pass on their knowledge because a lot of the kids we have in our program have been in this camp at some point in time.”

“I think when those high school kids come to this, it’s their opportunity to give back and support the program. In the younger camp just a little bit ago, we had a kid who graduated and he’s still coming in and helping with the camp,” Hansen added. “I think that says something about what the sport has done for him — he’s getting ready to go play in college — so it’s his chance to give back to the community and the kids here at the Terrier Camp. I think that says a lot.”