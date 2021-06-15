Prep Softball Preview | Massac County set to challenge Rockridge in state semifinals

When the Massac County softball team steps off the bus Wednesday to face Rockridge of Taylor Ridge in the Class 2A state semifinals at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria — a switch will be flipped.
Flipping the switch is how senior Jenna Bunting described her team's ability to focus up before games The Lady Patriots proved that at Monday’s Super-Sectional when they defeated Freeburg, 3-1.
“My teammate Maddy Pierce said it best, ‘some teams have a one through four, but we have a one through nine,’” Bunting said of her lineup. “We’re really good about enjoying the moment that we’re in, and then as soon as it’s time to get serious, we put our game faces on and we’re ready to go.”
Massac County’s win not only put the school within reach of its first-ever state title, but it also earned MCHS its first Super-Sectional title going back Jim Prevallet’s 1985 team that lost to Freeburg in the Super-Sectional round.
Bunting spoke on her team this season and the feeling of snapping a 36-year drought for Massac County softball.
“I don’t know how good Freeburg was in 1985, but they were an excellent team this time,” said Bunting. “We just came together and did it.”
Coming together has been the Lady Patriots’ bread and butter this year. They haven’t lost a step so far through five postseason games, possessing a 24-2 record since winning the SIRR-Ohio Conference during the regular season.
The Lady Patriots have lived up to their own high expectations and now face the Rockridge Rockets (28-0), who have outscored opponents 326-46 this season.
Senior Cali McCraw is 24-0 in the pitching circle for Massac County this year and she’ll be tasked with two more games on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3 power threat, both with her arm and her bat, hopes the second game falls in the 5 p.m. time slot for the state title.
“I’ve been to Peoria before for travel ball,” McCraw said on Monday. “I’m looking forward to sharing a charter bus with my team and making a memory of it.”
McCraw, who leads the team in home runs (9) this season, witnessed Bunting launch a second home run in two games against Freeburg for her fourth of the season. It’s safe to say that McCraw enjoys watching her teammates succeed.
“Anybody that watches me come out of the dugout knows how much I love my teammates,” said McCraw. “I think I jump higher whenever somebody hits a home run than I do in volleyball or basketball, so you can say I get pretty pumped about it.”
In the Lady Patriots’ sectional title game against Trico, Bunting hit a three-run homer in the first inning that scored Pierce and another senior, Kaylee Batha, who scored her team’s first run in the Super-Sectional on a Bunting base hit.
SIU commit Emma Austin is another factor hitting lead-off for the Lady Patriots. The senior center-fielder gets on base a variety of ways, and when she does, she’s likely to steal a base. In fact, Austin had successfully stolen all 50 of her attempts this season before getting caught trying for third against Freeburg.
Austin said she probably needed that moment.
“You’ve got to give credit to the catcher,” Austin said of Freeburg junior Maddy Schwemmer. “It knocks me off my post a little bit, but you can’t be mad about it when you win and the fact it’s my first time getting caught.”
Massac County coach Molly Hargrove understands how important each game is for her team. But even more-so for her senior class that lost out on last season and won a state championship in the eighth grade.
“These kids have worked for this moment since they were in middle school,” Hargrove said in her third year with Massac County. “They did it in middle school and know they can do it again, so they come ready to rock and roll.”
“We all know that this is our last chance this year and we’re finally doing what we’ve been waiting to do for all four years,” said Austin. “Especially with not having a season last year, I think it makes it just that much more special for us.”
Massac County has outscored its opponents 42-12 during the postseason while Rockridge has outscored team’s 59-5 with a recent 12-0 victory against Tri-City on Monday. The Rockets are led by senior captain Lea Kendall with team-highs in hits (54) and runs scored (53).
Payton Brown leads Rockridge with 10 home runs as a sophomore while freshman Kendra Lewis has 48 RBI’s and seven homers. Senior Olivia Drish (7) and junior Lexi Hines (6) can also strike a long ball.
Rockridge coach John Nelson holds a 205-48 record in three years with a state title in 2018 and a pair of third-place state finishes in 2016 and 2019.
