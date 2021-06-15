Prep Softball Preview | Massac County set to challenge Rockridge in state semifinals

SIU commit Emma Austin is another factor hitting lead-off for the Lady Patriots. The senior center-fielder gets on base a variety of ways, and when she does, she’s likely to steal a base. In fact, Austin had successfully stolen all 50 of her attempts this season before getting caught trying for third against Freeburg.

Austin said she probably needed that moment.

“You’ve got to give credit to the catcher,” Austin said of Freeburg junior Maddy Schwemmer. “It knocks me off my post a little bit, but you can’t be mad about it when you win and the fact it’s my first time getting caught.”

Massac County coach Molly Hargrove understands how important each game is for her team. But even more-so for her senior class that lost out on last season and won a state championship in the eighth grade.

“These kids have worked for this moment since they were in middle school,” Hargrove said in her third year with Massac County. “They did it in middle school and know they can do it again, so they come ready to rock and roll.”