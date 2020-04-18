Prep Sports | Area athletic directors ponder fall sports future

Albertini points out one major difference between major college sports/pro sports and IHSA events: The amount of money involved. There has been extensive talk about playing college football and NFL games with no fans in the seats.

TV contracts would allow the NFL and Power 5 leagues to recoup some of the money they would lose from reduced (or zero) ticket and ancillary sales. While there will be a lot of interest on Aug. 28 in Murphysboro’s trip to Carbondale, Gus Johnson’s unlikely to set up in the press box at Bleyer Field and rave about Darius Ragland’s breakaway speed.

So what might Albertini do if the IHSA tells its schools that they can play games, but with limited or no fans in the bleachers?

“We don’t have the luxury of renting out multi-million dollar facilities,” he said. “I’m not going to say that on August 28, we’re playing Murphysboro, because I don’t know. Could it be something that the IHSA mandates that you can play, but with no fans?

“That’s where my brain’s at right now. It’s a possibility for our kids to play in a safe environment. It’s what I’m trying to wrap my brain around right now. We’ll make the best decision possible.”