Prep Sports | Area athletic directors ponder fall sports future

On Tuesday, the IHSA’s Board of Directors will conduct a video conference. It is expected to cancel its remaining State Series events due to COVID-19 concerns, thus bringing to an end a spring sports season that never even got out of the starting block.
While it’s always possible the board could pivot in a different direction and allow a shortened spring sports season with stipulations — such as no fans or social distancing measures — it seems likely that it will adhere to its philosophy of not allowing extracurricular events if school isn’t in session.
“I think you can read between the lines,” Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky said. “It doesn’t sound good.”
If the IHSA quashes spring sports until 2021, the next question becomes what happens with fall sports? That answer could be months away, layered with more possibilities than one might think. And some athletic directors are already pondering the thought.
Take, for example, Carbondale’s Mark Albertini. On Friday, minutes after hearing the news that Gov. J.B. Pritzker canceled in-person classes at K-12 schools for the academic year’s remainder, Albertini’s mind was already on August and September.
“I’ve already had conversations with some ADs and what might happen,” he said. “You need to pay close attention to what the NCAA is doing and what pro sports is doing, because they’re likely to determine what others will do.”
Albertini points out one major difference between major college sports/pro sports and IHSA events: The amount of money involved. There has been extensive talk about playing college football and NFL games with no fans in the seats.
TV contracts would allow the NFL and Power 5 leagues to recoup some of the money they would lose from reduced (or zero) ticket and ancillary sales. While there will be a lot of interest on Aug. 28 in Murphysboro’s trip to Carbondale, Gus Johnson’s unlikely to set up in the press box at Bleyer Field and rave about Darius Ragland’s breakaway speed.
So what might Albertini do if the IHSA tells its schools that they can play games, but with limited or no fans in the bleachers?
“We don’t have the luxury of renting out multi-million dollar facilities,” he said. “I’m not going to say that on August 28, we’re playing Murphysboro, because I don’t know. Could it be something that the IHSA mandates that you can play, but with no fans?
“That’s where my brain’s at right now. It’s a possibility for our kids to play in a safe environment. It’s what I’m trying to wrap my brain around right now. We’ll make the best decision possible.”
Without ticket sales, concessions or 50-50 fund-raisers — the three most common ways high schools make money at athletic events — how do they try to make up for those losses?
Hours apart on Friday night, in separate phone conversations with a reporter, Albertini and Goodisky arrived at the same conclusion.
“I’m livestreaming as much as possible,” Goodisky said. “In fact, if they decide on Tuesday that we’re playing, that’s my plan. It’s something we could pull off with a few people and some organization. We’ll livestream and deliver what we can to our fans.”
The IHSA did what it could to hold the Class 1A/2A boys basketball tournament in Peoria, even deciding to limit teams to 60 fans apiece before it felt compelled to cancel the event less than 24 hours before Goreville tipped off with Roanoke-Benson in the Class 1A semifinals.
Many predict it will be months, even perhaps more than a year, before it will be truly safe to gather more than a few dozen people in any setting. That means athletic directors could be forced to decide who gets a limited amount of tickets to events.
“Gosh, I don’t know how you’d choose 200 or even 500 people,” Goodisky said. “But you have to prepare for it. Essential workers first, then senior parents, and work the list from there.”
Yet he and most people involved with IHSA sports agree on one thing after more than a month of inactivity: Sports with limited or zero fans sure beats no sports and no fans.
