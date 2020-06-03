Prep Sports | Cahokia Conference expansion continues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three down, two to go.

The Cahokia Conference’s plan to expand from 13 to 18 schools in 2022-23 remains on track after East Alton Wood River accepted its invitation to join during a Tuesday night school board meeting.

East Alton Wood River is the third of five invited schools to officially say yes, joining Roxana and Okawville. Chester athletic director Jeremy Blechle announced on Friday that he and superintendent Brian Pasero recommended that the Randolph County school’s board accept an invitation during a meeting on June 18.

It was learned on Wednesday that Sparta, the fifth school invited, could accept as soon as June 11. Its school board is holding a meeting that day, and the Randolph County school might trigger moves from SIRR Mississippi and SIRR Ohio should it say yes.

Should Chester and Sparta agree to join the Cahokia, that conference will slot its schools into three divisions. East Alton Wood River, Roxana, Breese Central, Salem, Freeburg and Columbia would form a “large school” division, while Chester, Sparta, Red Bud, Carlyle, Trenton Wesclin and Okawville would form the “medium enrollment” division.