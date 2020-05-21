Prep Sports | Cahokia Conference invites Chester, Sparta

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While administrators at Chester and Sparta aren’t saying much on the record, both schools have acknowledged receiving letters of invitation this week to join the Cahokia Conference for the 2022-23 school year.

Their decisions could have effects on both conferences they’re presently in, plus SIRR Ohio. They could start a domino effect that could lead to expansion in both SIRR Mississippi and Ohio.

Salem principal John Boles announced on Monday that the Cahokia also extended invitations to East Alton Wood River, Okawville and Roxana. If all five schools accept, the Cahokia will expand to 18 schools in three divisions.

Chester and Sparta could conceivably wind up in a division with Red Bud, Carlyle, Okawville and Trenton Wesclin. A “large school” division would consist of Salem, Freeburg, Columbia, Breese Central, Wood River and Roxana. Steeleville, Lebanon, Dupo, Marissa, New Athens and Valmeyer might comprise a “small school” division.

For now, Sparta principal Scott Beckley is saying his school’s decision is in the preliminary stage, requiring school board approval. The dilemma is one of tradition vs. reality. The Bulldogs have been members of SIRR Mississippi since the conference formed in 1993, but have struggled to stay competitive in most sports.