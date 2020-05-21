Prep Sports | Cahokia Conference invites Chester, Sparta

While administrators at Chester and Sparta aren’t saying much on the record, both schools have acknowledged receiving letters of invitation this week to join the Cahokia Conference for the 2022-23 school year.
Their decisions could have effects on both conferences they’re presently in, plus SIRR Ohio. They could start a domino effect that could lead to expansion in both SIRR Mississippi and Ohio.
Salem principal John Boles announced on Monday that the Cahokia also extended invitations to East Alton Wood River, Okawville and Roxana. If all five schools accept, the Cahokia will expand to 18 schools in three divisions.
Chester and Sparta could conceivably wind up in a division with Red Bud, Carlyle, Okawville and Trenton Wesclin. A “large school” division would consist of Salem, Freeburg, Columbia, Breese Central, Wood River and Roxana. Steeleville, Lebanon, Dupo, Marissa, New Athens and Valmeyer might comprise a “small school” division.
For now, Sparta principal Scott Beckley is saying his school’s decision is in the preliminary stage, requiring school board approval. The dilemma is one of tradition vs. reality. The Bulldogs have been members of SIRR Mississippi since the conference formed in 1993, but have struggled to stay competitive in most sports.
Hampered by the smallest enrollment in the conference, which consistently leads to a lack of depth, Sparta’s football team hasn’t made the playoffs since 1992. It has enjoyed just one winning season since 1994, going 5-4 in 2015. Its boys basketball team hasn’t won a regional title in 30 years, and its baseball team hasn’t captured a regional in 38 years.
It’s not that the school hasn’t had good athletes. Its boys track team won the Class 1A title in 2004 and grabbed seven straight 1A sectional crowns between 2009-15. It just hasn’t had enough of them.
A move to the Cahokia could offer competitive and geographical benefits to Sparta. Instead of getting beat consistently by the likes of Du Quoin, Nashville, Carterville and Anna-Jonesboro, the Bulldogs could play schools more in line with their enrollment figure of 342, and not have to travel as far in most cases.
As for Chester, a member of the Black Diamond Conference since 2010-11, its primary motivation in potentially switching conferences is geographical. The Yellow Jackets are presently in the BDC West for all other sports besides football.
They face several long bus trips to places like Goreville, Vienna, Christopher, Sesser-Valier and Zeigler-Royalton. And their football schedule is simply murderous every other year in the travel department. Athletic director Jeremy Blechle said Thursday the school will travel 1,200 miles for five road games, including marathon trips to the BDC’s easternmost schools – Edwards County, Fairfield and Carmi-White County.
Principal Missy Meyer said Blechle and superintendent Brian Pasero would spearhead the decision regarding acceptance or rejection. Blechle hinted a decision could come this summer but said the school would do due diligence.
Should Chester and Sparta both accept invitations, the River-to-River would need to find a new member to replace Sparta. There were rumors last fall that SIRR might seek to expand to 16 schools, but the potential loss of Sparta could hamper those plans.
