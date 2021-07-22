Prep Sports | Carbondale's Poore excited for new opportunities as head athletic director

Poore has one grandchild from her son, while her daughter is expecting a child in December.

“We’ve been all across the Midwest following Pat’s career but Carbondale is home for us,” said Poore. “Pat has coached for 36 years and we live and breathe sports, so we are very fortunate for this opportunity.”

Poore grew up attending a small high school in Kansas, where she participated in volleyball, basketball, cheerleading and track and field. She never played sports at the collegiate level, but did win a state title in girls basketball her sophomore year.

Poore has since been in contact with former CCHS volleyball coach Jennifer Stanley and former girls basketball and softball coach Vicky King regarding her new position. She is driven by getting more students involved with athletics.

“When I was here before, I coached volleyball with Stanley, and Vicky has always been my mentor,” said Poore. “Mark had me on the CCHS Athletic Hall of Fame Committee already and I know that’s a big deal in our community.

“Community connection is something I want to strengthen. With the pandemic and COVID-19, I know we’ll have work to do with students to make them feel safe.”