Prep Sports | Chester accepts Cahokia Conference invite, leaves BDC

Chester made official one of the worst-kept secrets in Southern Illinois on Thursday night.

Its school board accepted an offer to join the Cahokia Conference and leave the Black Diamond Conference no later than the 2022-23 school year. The decision means that in two years, the Cahokia will have 18 schools in three divisions.

“I think it’s going to be a great move for our school,” said Yellow Jackets football coach Billy Belton. “We’re going to play schools much closer to us geographically and we’re playing schools that are about our size.

“I have enjoyed our time in the Black Diamond. Every game in that league, you’re playing a (Class) 2A school, and the coaches do a great job in the Diamond. But it makes more sense for our school to be in the Cahokia.”

A geographic outlier in the BDC, Chester will be in a much better spot in its Cahokia division. Randolph County neighbors Red Bud and Sparta are less than 30 minutes away, while future foes Okawville, Carlyle and Trenton Wesclin still don’t pose the same type of onerous travel the Yellow Jackets’ football team faces this year.