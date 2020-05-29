Prep Sports | Chester close to accepting Cahokia Conference invite

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Another domino is ready to topple in Cahokia Conference realignment, this time taking a member of the Black Diamond Conference.

Chester athletic director Jeremy Blechle confirmed on Friday that CHS administrators will recommend that the school board accept the Cahokia’s invitation at their monthly meeting on June 18.

If the school board goes along with the recommendation of Blechle and superintendent Brian Pasero, Chester will join the Cahokia for the 2022-23 school year. BDC bylaws require that schools give two years’ notice before leaving.

A member of the BDC since 2010-11, when it left SIRR Mississippi as Carterville joined, Chester is seeking a better fit geographically. Should Sparta, 18 miles from Chester, also accept an invitation from the Cahokia, the Yellow Jackets’ athletic program would receive what it desires.

“I believe that has always been a concern for our community and for our students,” Blechle said. “Other Black Diamond schools would say the same thing about going to Chester. I think that motivation has been there for some time and that is one of the main factors that factored into the decision of the administration.”