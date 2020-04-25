Prep Sports | Davenport Gym a staple in Harrisburg

One of the most important things in sports is owning home court in any big game, especially during the playoffs. Harrisburg’s Davenport Gym might be the ultimate home court advantage in Southern Illinois with unique features that other gymnasiums just can’t compete with.
Whether you’re discussing the spacious airplane hangar ceiling, or the massive press box that takes a flight of stairs to climb your way up to, or the 70 years of memories. Built in 1950, Davenport Gym is like a magician with a few tricks up its sleeves that leaves visiting schools heading home on the busses puzzled.
Longtime boys basketball coach Randy Smithpeters has seen plenty of big games played at Davenport Gym since taking over for the Bulldogs back in 1993. One of those big moments came during the 2014 season when the Harrisburg boys brought home a state championship.
“Davenport is far more roomy than most courts people are accustomed to,” said Smithpeters. “It’s about 15 feet from the court to the bleachers which throws the players off because most of them use the fans as an out of bounds marker.”
The coach has memories of playoff games being played between Mount Vernon, Harrisburg and West Frankfort at Davenport during his high school days at McLeansboro. The architectural design of Davenport is another thing to marvel at, according to Smithpeters.
“The building is based on a WWII German design that doesn’t have a support beam in the middle like most others,” said Smithpeters. “During construction they had to incorporate support beams until the building was completely done and I couldn’t imagine being one of those men scaffolding.”
There’s a reason the Harrisburg girls basketball team has posted a 200-83 record under head coach Jake Stewart since taking over in 2011. Okay, maybe Stewart’s coaching talents and player personnel around him is the reason for all the Lady Bulldogs success, but alongside girls volleyball coach Heather Cox, these two know how to take advantage of playing at home.
“One of the obvious things that I think makes our gym so unique is our ceiling,” said Stewart. “I remember a guy from a streaming service coming in one day and mentioning that it reminded him of an airplane hangar building and that’s exactly what it’s like.”
“I think one of the things you think about when you’re playing in Davenport Gym is the nostalgia factor,” said Cox. “It’s like walking back in time a little bit every time you come through those doors.”
The gym features a weight room under the chair seats that the Lady Bulldogs team gets to use during the fall. The workout area used to be an old shop room and is pretty state of the art, according to Stewart.
Home and away locker rooms are located under the bleachers. Not a lot has changed at Davenport since Stewart’s days of playing high school sports back in 2002, and as a matter of fact, it’s the same boys locker room he grew up in.
If you’re a fan of cool indoor settings, then Davenport might not be the facility for you. Cox and her volleyball team have grown accustomed to the heat and use it to their advantage when other schools visit during August.
“The heat has always been an advantage for us because we’re used to it but other schools aren’t,” said Cox. “It helps tire out our opponents, and then another little aspect for them to deal with is a fan up in one of the walls on the southside of the gym. We usually take that end of the court first because if the timing is right the sun will be glaring through the hole and can blind someone going up for a hit.”
Cox hopes that the school does decide to put in air conditioning to make it more accommodating for fans, but fears the high ceilings would make the cost astronomical. The school has discussed potentially moving the concession area into the cafeteria, which is something else to look at moving forward.
Davenport Gym seats 2,400 fans and is a much bigger venue than other schools can offer, which is one of the biggest driving points Stewart has for playing there. The gym recently got new floors eight years ago and future plans of renovating the bleachers are being discussed.
“The most people I saw in Davenport was back in 2010 when the Harrisburg boys basketball team took on a 35-1 Murphysboro team in the Sectional Championship and I mean, you seriously couldn’t move because it was so packed in there,” said Stewart.
Another overlooked feature of Davenport Gym is the wide open area behind the basket at the north end of the gym. While the south end features a much closer wall behind the basket, Stewart says that there’s a reason the boys and girls basketball teams play the first half on the north side.
“We call the north end of the gym, ‘The Cove,’ because of the open area behind the basket,” said Stewart. “It’s a tougher end to shoot at because of the view behind the basket and we prefer the away team plays at that end in the second half.
“It might be overlooked by most people, but I assure you it’s not by our opponents.”
