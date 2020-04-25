Prep Sports | Davenport Gym a staple in Harrisburg

Home and away locker rooms are located under the bleachers. Not a lot has changed at Davenport since Stewart’s days of playing high school sports back in 2002, and as a matter of fact, it’s the same boys locker room he grew up in.

If you’re a fan of cool indoor settings, then Davenport might not be the facility for you. Cox and her volleyball team have grown accustomed to the heat and use it to their advantage when other schools visit during August.

“The heat has always been an advantage for us because we’re used to it but other schools aren’t,” said Cox. “It helps tire out our opponents, and then another little aspect for them to deal with is a fan up in one of the walls on the southside of the gym. We usually take that end of the court first because if the timing is right the sun will be glaring through the hole and can blind someone going up for a hit.”

Cox hopes that the school does decide to put in air conditioning to make it more accommodating for fans, but fears the high ceilings would make the cost astronomical. The school has discussed potentially moving the concession area into the cafeteria, which is something else to look at moving forward.