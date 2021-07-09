Prep Sports | Eight locals inducted into Southern Illinois High School Coaches Hall of Fame

There was no shortage of history inducted into the Southern Illinois High School Coaches Hall of Fame this past month.

Of the eight inductees for 2021, Pinckneyville basketball coach Bob Waggoner accepted his plaque after being honored at Rent One Park on Tuesday evening.

Waggoner joined first-year Pinckneyville volleyball coach Mike Layne on the induction list after finishing 21-3 in his debut with the Lady Panthers following 20 seasons in Murphysboro with over 500 wins.

"Mike is a great leader and his record speaks for itself," said Waggoner. "He has been so successful, but even more impressive is his ability to get his players to buy in to his team first culture.

"Pinckneyville is lucky to have him leading our volleyball program."

Waggoner’s photo with the plaque was shared on the Panther Basketball (@PCHS_Hoops) Twitter page, which reads: “In recognition for outstanding dedication to high school basketball in Southern Illinois…,” followed by Waggoner’s name.

The term “outstanding dedication” speaks volumes to all of the coaches inducted. Waggoner’s commitment has earned him a 335-91 record at PCHS over 14 seasons with a couple fourth-place state finishes in 2008 and 2018.