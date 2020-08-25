Prep Sports | IHSA Board approves modified postseason for fall sports

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met virtually for their regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday, where the Board approved a plan to conduct modified postseason state series tournaments in boys and girls golf, boys and girls cross country, girls swimming and diving and girls tennis this fall.
The approved plan allows a single round of regional geographic competition to be conducted the week of October 19-25, with the majority of events expected to be held on Saturday, October 24.
IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson stated in a press release: “The health and safety of the student-athletes, their coaches, and their school communities has been our top priority from the start of the pandemic.”
Anderson went on to add that the IHSA has spent the spring and summer looking for ways to reengage student-athletes with their peers and coaches, and since high school sports returned to action in early August, the IHSA has received “countless positive experiences,” according to Anderson’s statement.
The IHSA will continue to make its decisions based on Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines as it relates to COVID-19. Anderson stated the IHSA shares similar values in being able to conduct fall sports, and believes participants deserve a “culminating experience” if the IDPH and IHSA can work together to offer fall state series tournaments safely.
“I think there was an early feeling where schools didn’t believe the IHSA would offer a state series,” Pinckneyville Athletic Director Bob Waggoner said on Tuesday. “Right now it sounds like it’ll just be regional play, so they’ll limit the amount of teams in fall sports like cross country and golf.”
In the coming weeks, the IHSA will be finalizing and releasing details for each fall state series including dates, schedules, awards, structure and additional safety precautions. Anderson shared that the IHSA’s administrators will put together the regions and the schools assigned with those. Individuals will then be able to sign up with their school to be entered in the post season event.
“We’re just happy to be playing, and remain hopeful for any sort of tournament that these kids can compete in,” said Waggoner. “A regional championship is at least something for them to shoot for; even if it’s not what they wanted.”
In conjunction with the modified state fall series, the Board also approved a $100 state series entry fee for any school entering a team or individual in any of the fall sports. The IHSA last charged tournament entry fees in 2004-05, which an overwhelming number of school administrators supported the fees in recent surveys, via Anderson.
“I think if the IHSA is going to require an entry fee, then schools have to follow suit,” Waggoner said, who was a basketball assistant under Dick Corn in 2004-05. “Everyone is under financial burden, including the IHSA, and I think missing out on the state basketball tournament and spring sports forced them to make this decision.”
Anderson stated that the IHSA has seen a “significant reduction” in income over the past few months, and not charging entry fees has been a point of pride for the IHSA. The Board will continue to look at options by sport and season as the school year progresses, so they can accurately gauge the allowable IDPH options and most current COVID-19 data.
Carbondale boys golf coach Jared Cook, who is entering his 10th season with the Terriers, sees no problem with the $100 entry fee.
“It makes sense with the IHSA missing out on revenue from generating events,” Cook said. “They’ve been good to us for how many years now? Letting us go to state series tournaments without any fees has been a privilege.”
Cook believes his squadron of golfers is entering their best season with sophomore Ian Davis and senior Owen Thoms battling for the top spot. The Terriers' second-place finish to Althoff-Catholic in the season opener left Cook optimistic about a playoff run.
“We’ve got a squad this season that’s very capable of getting us a state series title,” said Cook. “We were hoping to have our usual regional, sectional state series, but at least it sounds like we’ll be able to play through October.”
