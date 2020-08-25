Prep Sports | IHSA Board approves modified postseason for fall sports

“I think there was an early feeling where schools didn’t believe the IHSA would offer a state series,” Pinckneyville Athletic Director Bob Waggoner said on Tuesday. “Right now it sounds like it’ll just be regional play, so they’ll limit the amount of teams in fall sports like cross country and golf.”

In the coming weeks, the IHSA will be finalizing and releasing details for each fall state series including dates, schedules, awards, structure and additional safety precautions. Anderson shared that the IHSA’s administrators will put together the regions and the schools assigned with those. Individuals will then be able to sign up with their school to be entered in the post season event.

“We’re just happy to be playing, and remain hopeful for any sort of tournament that these kids can compete in,” said Waggoner. “A regional championship is at least something for them to shoot for; even if it’s not what they wanted.”

In conjunction with the modified state fall series, the Board also approved a $100 state series entry fee for any school entering a team or individual in any of the fall sports. The IHSA last charged tournament entry fees in 2004-05, which an overwhelming number of school administrators supported the fees in recent surveys, via Anderson.