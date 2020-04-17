Prep Sports | IHSA defers spring sports decision to Tuesday

Coronavirus has ravaged the sports world since March 11, when the NBA suspended games at the end of that night’s schedule. The NFL has been the only pro sports league to escape major effects, mainly because its season ended in February with the Super Bowl.

The IHSA canceled remaining winter State Series events March 12, less than 24 hours before Goreville’s boys were to play Roanoke-Benson in the Class 1A semifinals at Peoria Civic Center. The next day, Pritzker closed schools until March 30.

Since then, spring sports coaches have been keeping up with players on social media and via group texts. The goal was to stay positive, even though they knew the odds against a spring sports season were lengthening.

“It’s been a feeling of oncoming doom over the last month,” Pinckneyville softball coach Alan Engelhardt said. “The doom has finally arrived.”

Marion baseball coach Marty Manfredo felt bad not just for his eight seniors, but for the rest of his players. Of his 16 players, nine don’t play a second sport. Most had prepared for last month’s season opener since last year ended with a sectional loss.

That opportunity is likely gone.