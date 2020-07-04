Prep Sports | IHSA receives approval to launch into Phase 4 of Return to Play

The big difference in Phase 4, which was previously termed Phase 2 before the IHSA opted to marry its verbiage with Gov. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan, is that schools can use sport-specific drills.

Under Phase 3, formerly known as Phase 1, schools were only allowed to condition their athletes. They could run and lift to their heart’s content, but forget about working on pass routes or jacking up 100 3-pointers, unless you wanted to do those in your backyard.

Now the footballs, basketballs and volleyballs can come out of the storage closet.

“Safety remains at the forefront of everything the IHSA is doing as we move into Phase 4 and beyond,” said executive director Craig Anderson.

The IHSA originally came out with its proposal in late June, acknowledging it would require IDPH approval. The IDPH suggested some modifications, which had some around the state spreading doom and gloom that the start of fall sports wouldn’t see the light of day.

While Friday’s announcement isn’t by itself a deal-maker that schools should count on Week 1 football matchups kicking off, it’s certainly a lot easier to look down the road and see that possibility occurring now than it was on Monday.