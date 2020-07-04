Prep Sports | IHSA receives approval to launch into Phase 4 of Return to Play

IHSA schools, athletes and coaches got a 4th of July present from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday.
By its approval of the IHSA’s plan to launch into Phase 4, IDPH permits high schools to start contact days as soon as Sunday. Coaches can have up to 20 contact days until August 9 before practice for fall sports starts on the 10th.
“It’s about time we get going,” Murphysboro football coach Gary Carter said. “We’re behind, but everybody’s in the same boat. We’re excited about getting going and we’re going to have a meeting on Monday. And then we’ll try to get football stuff installed.”
As Carter noted Saturday night while taking a break from holiday celebrations, the news comes at the best possible time for the Red Devils. Murphysboro graduated 21 seniors from a team that played for the Class 4A state title in November.
While four playoff wins afforded the Red Devils an extra month’s worth of practice, including the first Thanksgiving Day workout in Carter’s 34-year career, their starting lineup will still look significantly different from the one that won 11 games in 2019.
“We have a lot of sophomores who are going to get playing time,” he said. “Sure, we got five weeks’ extra practice, but look at all the seniors we graduated. It’s more imperative for us to get going.”
The big difference in Phase 4, which was previously termed Phase 2 before the IHSA opted to marry its verbiage with Gov. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan, is that schools can use sport-specific drills.
Under Phase 3, formerly known as Phase 1, schools were only allowed to condition their athletes. They could run and lift to their heart’s content, but forget about working on pass routes or jacking up 100 3-pointers, unless you wanted to do those in your backyard.
Now the footballs, basketballs and volleyballs can come out of the storage closet.
“Safety remains at the forefront of everything the IHSA is doing as we move into Phase 4 and beyond,” said executive director Craig Anderson.
The IHSA originally came out with its proposal in late June, acknowledging it would require IDPH approval. The IDPH suggested some modifications, which had some around the state spreading doom and gloom that the start of fall sports wouldn’t see the light of day.
While Friday’s announcement isn’t by itself a deal-maker that schools should count on Week 1 football matchups kicking off, it’s certainly a lot easier to look down the road and see that possibility occurring now than it was on Monday.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” Marion football coach Kerry Martin said. “We’re only 52 days away from Week 1, so there’s a sense of urgency among the players and coaches. I know the kids are going to be excited. They have handled conditioning real well.”
Fall sports are the big news because they are the most imminent on the IHSA calendar. But basketball coaches viewed Friday’s happenings with more than a little interest, because they can now get their teams together at some point before August 10.
Pinckneyville boys basketball coach/athletic director Bob Waggoner said the move to Phase 4 should enable student-athletes around the state to obtain a sense of normalcy they have missed since COVID-19 shut down almost the entire sports world on March 12.
“Any time we take a step forward, it’s a positive,” he said. “We don’t know what a season might look like, but hopefully, we can reach the phase where our kids can play.”
Students will get up to five hours of workout time upon entering Phase 4, two more than currently permitted. They can start practicing extra hours once their local school district grants permission, which isn’t expected to be a big stumbling block in most cases.
