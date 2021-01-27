Prep Sports | IHSA says: Let the games begin

For high school basketball players, coaches and fans, there’s a good chance your season could start as soon as next week.
The Illinois High School Association announced its revised sports calendar for the school year’s remainder after a special Board of Directors meeting Wednesday, requiring basketball teams to hold just seven practices before clearing them for game action.
It also set a new schedule for “spring” sports like football and volleyball and also issued a payback of sorts to spring/summer sports that were wiped out last year by COVID-19. Activities like baseball, softball and track and field got the longest season, as well as the remote possibility of crowning a state champion.
“We are incredibly grateful for what lies ahead of us,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “We are glad to have a plan in place so that the kids can compete against one another, which was the aim of the board.”
The South Seven and Southern Illinois River-to-River Conferences, among others, will each hold meetings Thursday to determine their conference schedule. The conferences are also likely to get together for some non-conference action.
The IHSA isn’t imposing a scheduling limit on basketball, which ends on March 13, but won’t hold a State Series. Even with regions like Southern Illinois that have graduated to Phase 4, they can’t have more than 50 fans in the gym, which makes holding a hoops postseason problematic from a financial standpoint.
Nevertheless, athletic directors like Marion’s Ryan Goodisky were happy to hear that they’re going to get to do their job.
“It’s OK with me,” he said of the days of craziness that lie ahead. “I’ve been sitting around and not doing a whole lot the last few months. When we apply to become athletic directors, we know what we’re getting into.”
Spring sports can start practice on March 3, although football teams must practice 12 times before they can play a game. They lost a game off the IHSA’s original seven-game schedule, as their season begins on March 19 and ends April 24.
Carbondale athletic director Mark Albertini said Wednesday that he and football coach Bryan Lee have talked about multiple possibilities in recent weeks, including a potential four-game schedule with regional playoffs.
“We could have gone with four games and been happy,” Albertini said. “Now you’re telling us we can have six? We’re good with that. We’re finally getting to play.”
Volleyball teams can open practice on March 8 and hold seven practices before opening their season, which ends on April 24. Boys soccer gets to practice a week earlier and end a week earlier. Neither football, volleyball or boys soccer will have a State Series.
As for summer sports, baseball, softball and track and field will be permitted to start practice on April 5. They will need just seven days of practice before opening their seasons, and they have until June 19 to finish.
Albertini said the IHSA was mindful that spring sports athletes last year were forced to sacrifice more than any other season because of coronavirus’ timing.
“I think that was the right decision,” he said. “They missed out on everything last year.”
Wrestling was also switched in the summer, but won’t be permitted to hold a State Series as it’s considered a high-risk sport.
Anderson said during a virtual press conference that there was no discussion of canceling sports, as had to be done last spring. He also said it would be up to schools to determine how they would run testing programs for student-athletes. All players and bench/sideline personnel will have to wear masks.
Regardless of the restrictions or the truncated length of the seasons, high school athletes are finally going to get on the field or court. For nearly everyone in the area and the state, that far overshadows any concerns.
“It’s time to get to work,” Goodisky said.