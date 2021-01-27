Prep Sports | IHSA says: Let the games begin

Nevertheless, athletic directors like Marion’s Ryan Goodisky were happy to hear that they’re going to get to do their job.

“It’s OK with me,” he said of the days of craziness that lie ahead. “I’ve been sitting around and not doing a whole lot the last few months. When we apply to become athletic directors, we know what we’re getting into.”

Spring sports can start practice on March 3, although football teams must practice 12 times before they can play a game. They lost a game off the IHSA’s original seven-game schedule, as their season begins on March 19 and ends April 24.

Carbondale athletic director Mark Albertini said Wednesday that he and football coach Bryan Lee have talked about multiple possibilities in recent weeks, including a potential four-game schedule with regional playoffs.

“We could have gone with four games and been happy,” Albertini said. “Now you’re telling us we can have six? We’re good with that. We’re finally getting to play.”

Volleyball teams can open practice on March 8 and hold seven practices before opening their season, which ends on April 24. Boys soccer gets to practice a week earlier and end a week earlier. Neither football, volleyball or boys soccer will have a State Series.