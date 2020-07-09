Prep Sports | IHSA steps back; more schools stop workouts

Less than a week after allowing schools to enter Phase 4 of its Return to Play program, the IHSA on Thursday stepped back with three modifications that led three more Southern Illinois schools to suspend summer workouts and practices due to COVID-19 concerns.
Benton, Carbondale, Christopher, Edwards County, Fairfield, Harrisburg, Herrin and Trico joined Du Quoin and Pinckneyville in hitting the pause button following IHSA changes. Later on Thursday, Nashville’s boys basketball program stopped its open gym workouts.
The organization ruled that there could be no contact drills between athletes, that everyone involved must wear masks if practicing indoors and that attendance at any indoor workouts must be restricted to only 50 people. Masks won’t be required for athletes practicing outside, as long as they follow social distancing protocols.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the new directives came from the office of Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health. Anderson said that these latest changes would get the IHSA more in line with the Illinois School Board of Education’s return to class guidelines.
Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky’s frustration level was elevated upon hearing the news.
“I’m to the point where I really wish the IHSA, IDPH, Governor’s office and ISBE would get on the same page before releasing these guidelines,” he said. “It leaves a lot of schools in limbo. There’s a lot of head-scratching and tough decisions to make.
“I’m not canceling anything right now. I’ve always been a guy who hasn’t made any irrational decisions, and that’s no different now. We’re going to do what we feel is best for Marion.”
On Friday, the IHSA trumpeted its Phase 4 that enabled sport-specific drills and longer workouts for its athletes. Instead of mere conditioning and weight-lifting workouts, players would be allowed to hoist jumpers, fire footballs at each other and loosen up their throwing arms.
Summer workouts and contact days officially started on Sunday, providing programs received permission from their administration or school boards.
“I think our volleyball team got one practice in and our football team got a practice in,” Carbondale athletic director Mark Albertini said. “We gave it a shot for a day, and now it’s suspended again.”
Football and volleyball are the two fall sports most affected by this backwards pivot. Golf, cross country and girls tennis shouldn’t be affected as much because social distancing is more natural in those sports.
The IHSA didn’t send out an official press release until 4:35 p.m. Thursday, opting instead for a series of emails to its member schools. In fact, Albertini got an email from the organization during a phone interview.
“We could get 10 more emails by next weekend,” he said. “It’s frustrating for everyone, especially the kids. You get some sense of normalcy and then it’s taken away from you. You feel real bad for the kids, but you have to do right by them.”
This news casts more doubt on the possibility of football and volleyball starting on time in late August. If it does, it’s unlikely schools will be allowed to admit full capacity crowds due to state law.
Other sports news Thursday could affect how this high school season comes about. The Big 10 Conference announced that if fall sports are played, it would do so with conference games only. The Atlantic Coast Conference is expected to follow suit sooner instead of later.
Goodisky said he and football coach Kerry Martin have discussed the possibility of playing a shortened season of just conference foes, followed by a regional playoff format that could be done before the worst of cold and flu season hits.
“We don’t have all the answers,” Goodisky said. “Maybe we could play 5 of 6 games, a regional playoff series … if we could somehow shorten the fall season and get in some type of playoff season, that might be a way to get something in and done.
“We can’t even look at this process as week-to-week any more. We have to be perfect every day. We have to win July to get to August.”
