Prep Sports | IHSA unveils Phase 2 of Return to Play guidelines

“It’s usually vacation time, but that won’t be the case this year,” he said. “By this time last year, we’d had three tournaments and 15 contact days under our belt. We just have to flexible and understand that at this time of year, fall sports have to come first.”

Teams will be allowed to gather in numbers of up to 50 people with 30 feet of space mandated. Schools will be permitted to have spectators for events like summer camp games in basketball, but admission will be limited to 20 percent of capacity.

Players and coaches will be allowed to wear masks. Officials can also wear masks and use an electronic whistle.

The last three months have been a series of adjustments for Townsend, who’s coached one way for 20 years. He’s learned another way recently that he thinks will make him a better coach in the long run.

He and everyone else in IHSA circles hopes he gets to demonstrate it in a couple of months.

“We’ve had to adjust a lot,” he said. “We’ve used Google Classroom, kept up with guys on social media and do things I couldn’t have imagined doing. Being able to instruct these guys again in person is exciting.

“As coaches, we’ve got to keep our eyes on the prize in order to get to prepare for games in August. So if they tell us we have to go without a ball all summer, I’ll do that if it means we’ll play the season.”

