Prep Sports | IHSA unveils return guidelines for athletes, coaches

As the Illinois High School Association delayed the unveiling of its Return to Play Guidelines for more than a week while waiting for the Illinois Department of Public Health to sign off on the document, coaches around the state expressed their displeasure.

On Friday, a week later than most anticipated, the IHSA got the green light to go into its first phase of getting athletes ready to play games in the fall. And its method of doing so didn’t exactly satisfy some coaches.

Beginning on Saturday, schools will be allowed to open for voluntary workouts. The sticking point for those coaches is that athletes will be restricted to conditioning and weight-lifting. Sport-specific activities won’t be permitted.

In a late-afternoon press release, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson praised the organization’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for its work.

“They crafted a plan that fit within the framework provided by state leadership, and refuses to compromise safety,” he said. “The guidelines offer some important first steps to student-athletes to reacclimate both physically and mentally, but more importantly, they allow each school to assess their own individual situation and determine if and when they want to proceed.”