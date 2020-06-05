Prep Sports | IHSA unveils return guidelines for athletes, coaches

As the Illinois High School Association delayed the unveiling of its Return to Play Guidelines for more than a week while waiting for the Illinois Department of Public Health to sign off on the document, coaches around the state expressed their displeasure.
On Friday, a week later than most anticipated, the IHSA got the green light to go into its first phase of getting athletes ready to play games in the fall. And its method of doing so didn’t exactly satisfy some coaches.
Beginning on Saturday, schools will be allowed to open for voluntary workouts. The sticking point for those coaches is that athletes will be restricted to conditioning and weight-lifting. Sport-specific activities won’t be permitted.
In a late-afternoon press release, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson praised the organization’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for its work.
“They crafted a plan that fit within the framework provided by state leadership, and refuses to compromise safety,” he said. “The guidelines offer some important first steps to student-athletes to reacclimate both physically and mentally, but more importantly, they allow each school to assess their own individual situation and determine if and when they want to proceed.”
The IHSA committee asks schools and individuals to condition outdoors when possible to reduce the chances of transmitting COVID-19, the pandemic that has mostly shut down the sports world since March 12. It requests athletes and coaches to maintain social distancing if possible and doesn’t permit groups of more than 10 people.
Athletes can’t do anything besides lift, run and perform exercises not specific to their sport. So if you’re a basketball player wanting to hoist up 100 3-point shots, better do it in your driveway, not in your school’s gym.
Those strictures caught the ire of Nashville softball coach Shaun Renth. He took to Twitter on Friday night to answer the laments of Freeburg golf and girls basketball coach – and former Nashville assistant coach – Bethany McQuiston that her athletes couldn’t work on drills more suitable to their sport.
“There is no reason a golfer shouldn’t be able to use a club, or a basketball player can’t use the same ball for shooting,” Renth said. “They missed the mark.”
The IHSA is also requiring schools to clean and disinfect equipment, as well as maintain records on student-athletes working out. Coaches are required to send athletes home if they possess a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, or show any symptoms of coronavirus, such as fever, chills, cough or muscle aches.
Players must bring their own personal equipment, such as water, towels and shoes. If they are working in the weight room, they can’t use a spotter to help start a lifting session.
“We purposely designed this first phase to focus solely on strength and conditioning so that kids can gradually rebuild their fitness levels in small peer groups in coach guidance,” said Dr. Cynthia R. LaBella, the Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.
“This will get kids moving again in the safest way possible, which will have a huge positive impact on their physical and emotional well-being.”
Anderson said that these guidelines will remain in place until IDPH decides that workouts can be ramped up. That will likely depend on if Gov. J. B. Pritzker ups the state to Phase 4 of its re-opening plan when Phase 3 ends on June 26.
In-person learning – not to mention full-scale practices and games – won’t be allowed until Phase 4 is enacted. Gatherings of more than 50 won’t be permitted unless the state hits Phase 5.
