Prep Sports | Kerley resigns at Vienna, goes into administration

Forget the stress of drawing up a last-second play or deciding which defense to use to stop a hot shooter.
Vienna girls basketball and volleyball coach Jamie Kerley faced the toughest decision of his life last week.
“I could have coached here forever,” he said Thursday after disclosing that he’d opted to take an assistant principal’s job at Carrier Mills next school year, “but it wouldn’t be the best situation financially for my family.”
So Kerley, a Vienna grad who guided the Eagles to 88 wins and a regional title in five years at the helm, bumped himself up a tax bracket while making use of his administration degree and taking a step towards his ultimate goal of being a school superintendent.
In the process, he left his successor a potential gold mine for next year and beyond. Vienna returns its top two players from last year – 6-3 center Addison Bent and guard Emma Rush – and welcomes in a slew of potential underclass contributors from successful feeder programs at Vienna Grade School and New Simpson Hill.
“It’s hard to walk away from this group of girls,” Kerley admitted. “It’s important we get the right person in here to build relationships with these kids. The last two years, Vienna Grade School and New Simpson Hill went to the state (junior high) tournament.
“We’ve got good kids here. I look at the future and I don’t see a dry spell.”
The Eagles won 22 games and a Class 2A regional title in 2018, then bagged 23 victories the following year before losing their regional title game at home to Hamilton County. Last year looked like another good season, but a crippling run of injuries and a tough schedule sent them reeling to a 12-19 finish.
Bent (ankle) missed the last half of the season and Rush was sidelined for a while by illness. Vienna limped to a 2-11 finish, but should return to its more recent form with health and improved depth.
Kerley said Bent, who is arguably the top returning player in Southern Illinois, is nearly 100 percent after undergoing surgery in February. Bent and Rush should each score their 1,000th career point this year, assuming there is a season.
If there is, Kerley will be there, but in the stands with season tickets.
“We have our seats behind the bench,” he said. “We’re not going to miss the games.”
After playing for Rick Metcalf at Vienna in the mid-2000s, Kerley returned to the school, fulfilling a vow he made while in high school to teach and coach. He coached grade school basketball and assisted Marc Palmer with softball before taking the girls basketball job before the 2015-16 season. Kerley has also guided the volleyball team the last two years.
Kerley has ties to Carrier Mills. He played Legion baseball there while in high school and counts superintendent/principal Bryce Jerrell among his friends.
“I still have the bug for coaching,” Kerley said, “but I also have to have experience before I can be a superintendent. I have deep roots at Carrier Mills from about a decade and a half ago, and I’m excited for the opportunity. It had to be a situation close to home, and it felt right.”
Kerley’s departure leaves Vienna with three coaching vacancies to fill for next school year. Boys basketball coach Cory Waters won’t be back after going 3-28 last season.
The longest-tenured coach in program history, Waters posted a 102-190 mark in 10 years. He had just three winning seasons and four 20-loss years as the Eagles struggled to get traction in the difficult Black Diamond West.
Vienna hasn’t won a regional title since 2007, Metcalf’s last year at the school.
