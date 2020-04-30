Prep Sports | Kerley resigns at Vienna, goes into administration

“We’ve got good kids here. I look at the future and I don’t see a dry spell.”

The Eagles won 22 games and a Class 2A regional title in 2018, then bagged 23 victories the following year before losing their regional title game at home to Hamilton County. Last year looked like another good season, but a crippling run of injuries and a tough schedule sent them reeling to a 12-19 finish.

Bent (ankle) missed the last half of the season and Rush was sidelined for a while by illness. Vienna limped to a 2-11 finish, but should return to its more recent form with health and improved depth.

Kerley said Bent, who is arguably the top returning player in Southern Illinois, is nearly 100 percent after undergoing surgery in February. Bent and Rush should each score their 1,000th career point this year, assuming there is a season.

If there is, Kerley will be there, but in the stands with season tickets.

“We have our seats behind the bench,” he said. “We’re not going to miss the games.”