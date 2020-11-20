Prep Sports | Local authorities react to IHSA's pause on winter sports

Albertini used a more visual description.

“Craig had looked like he got hit by a bus, it was sad,” Albertini said. “One of the commentators even asked what kind of toll these decisions have taken on him.”

According to Albertini, Anderson mentioned on the Zoom call that there is no date scheduled for the IHSA to meet with the Illinois Department of Public Health or Governor’s Office. Patience is running thin for both ADs who believe the outcome has been written on the wall for quite some time now.

“Craig told everyone on Zoom there’s a possibility we don’t have winter sports, which at that point, we were like finally you admit it,” Albertini said. “We’ve been optimistic a lot and need to come to terms and be realistic. The IHSA needs to pull the plug and stop stringing these kids along by dangling a carrot in front of their eyes.”

Martin acknowledged his football team will get that carrot sooner or later by sticking to the IHSA’s guidelines.

“We’ll continue to do what they ask us to do and try to stay positive because that’s really all we can do.” Martin said. “A lot of life lessons will come out of this situation for kids that maybe we won’t see until later. We’re very anxious about what to expect moving forward.”