Prep Sports | Local coaches optimistic about new spring schedule

“The Mississippi is already a very strong conference with great coaches,” said Miller. “Josh Konkel at Nashville, my brother Isaac at Du Quoin, but when you mix in Pinckneyville’s recent hiring of the legendary Mike Layne and Nathan Emrick at Carterville, you could be in for some exciting competition.”

Acting as the high school and junior high volleyball coach, Miller wonders how the IHSA’s decision will affect middle school schedules.

“I think a lot of questions remain around how junior high sports and club volleyball teams will adjust their schedules following the IHSA’s announcement,” said Miller. “I’d be curious to see how I’d go about coaching two teams at once, but I could also see coaches being forced to pick just one.”

Many questions could be asked about weather conditions in the spring. The IHSA’s new spring schedule is set to last from Feb. 15 to May 1, which could mean all weather conditions that mother nature has to offer for Carbondale football coach Bryan Lee.

“There is still a bunch of unknown when it comes to planning and dealing with weather in the spring,” said Lee. “I’ve certainly never driven in a sleet storm to a game before, and I’m curious to see how that weather affects turf for a team that’s predicated on speed.”