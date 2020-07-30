Prep Sports | Local golf, cross country and tennis coaches prepare for fall competition

The toughest thing about the last 4 ½ months for Norman has been an inability to see his golfers in person. While group texts and Zoom calls have enabled him to check in when necessary, it’s not the same as seeing them in the flesh.

Usually, Norman has already seen enough of his players through the summer that by this time, he knows who’s playing.

“It’s been weird,” he said. “I know my guys have been playing tournaments all summer, whether out of state or in-state. I don’t have any reason to believe they’re not getting work in. But it’s weird not to see them on a regular basis.”

Barring another change of heart by the Governor’s Office and the Department of Public Health, Norman will get to see his golfers soon. And other coaches can start drawing up practice plans, as well as perhaps dealing with more media attention than normal.

It’s a dilemma that Kirkpatrick is glad to have.

“The kids finally got a win,” he said. “We’ve delivered a lot of bad news since March. This is good for them.”

SIJHSAA TO PLAY: The Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association voted Thursday to play baseball, softball and cross country, starting next month.