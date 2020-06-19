Prep Sports | Local schools implement IHSA's Return to Play Guidelines

The long awaited first step was made by the IHSA on Friday, June 5 when the organization announced its Return to Play guidelines for teams to begin workouts for the first time in nearly two months.
In a statement, the IHSA announced that the Return to Play Guidelines were developed by the IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) and have been approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
As of May 29th, the state of Illinois has entered Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to reopen Illinois. Pritzker’s plan has been modified to include outdoor seating at restaurants, and some offices, salons, barber shops and gyms can reopen with capacity restrictions and public health precautions.
With the IHSA’s announcement to allow schools' athletic facilities to open back up, there are still a number of obstacles for coaches and players to overcome. At Herrin High School, Athletic Director Andrew Anderson drafted up and created a plan based on the IHSA’s regulations for Stage 1 and submitted it to the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department located in Marion.
Those rules and guidelines for Herrin can be found on the school’s Facebook page, which also provides information on open HHS athletic facilities, social distancing guidelines, health screenings and cleaning, strength and conditioning guidelines, as well as a COVID-19 athlete/coach monitoring form. Anderson oversees the Herrin Junior High athletic director position and noted that the junior high is following the same health and training guidelines.
“I’ve spoken with all of my coaches and, between the high school and junior high, we are following the exact same guidelines that the IHSA released to every school,” said Anderson. “Hopefully with the state of Illinois moving into Phase 4, we’ll receive some guidance from the IHSA working with the IDPH, and more things will start opening back up.”
Herrin basketball coach Sayler Shurtz has already hit the ground running by posting a Twitter photo of himself training with incoming junior Landon Bolen and recently graduated Jake Baumgarte. Bolen is training for his first football season with the Tigers and Baumgarte is preparing to walk on to the SIU football team as a kicker.
The Harrison Bruce Sports Complex in Herrin and grass areas around the facility remain open, with the exception of the main football field. Anderson asks that everyone stays off the main football field as it continues to be prepared for the August season.
“It’s a weird time because usually I’m picking up a basketball with my players during June,” said Shurtz. “Since June 11, I’ve been back working with the fall athletes and it’s good to be around these kids again...we’re all giddy to be back.”
The IHSA suggests that any kind of training or workout is held outside if at all possible. Schools like Herrin are adhering to that by splitting the kids up into groups of eight and following the social distancing regulations. The rules include that once an athlete is put into a group, they are not allowed to switch groups.
Marion’s High School Athletic Director, Ryan Goodisky, sees the Return to Play Guidelines as a two-way road. Goodisky hopes that athletes and coaches use this time as an opportunity to hit the ground running and reconnect, but also hopes that schools do not blow this opportunity given by the IHSA.
“I’ve met with my superintendent, principals and coaches, and we’re all just happy to be here because nobody was given a playbook on how the coronavirus would play out,” said Goodisky. “We agreed that fall sports athletes would be allowed to train first over the next couple of weeks and then soon we’ll implement winter and spring athletes.”
One of the IHSA’s biggest restrictions has been the spotter rule. Any strength training done by an athlete shouldn’t exceed a certain weight limit that would require the use of a spotter. This rule comes by following the social distancing guidelines.
Both schools have found it best to keep the weight rooms closed until the spotter rule has been lifted by the IHSA. Goodisky noted that he’s seen certain schools in the area allow athletes to train outside in the parking lot using free weights. While that remains within the IHSA’s guidelines, the plan at Marion is to keep the weights inside for the time being.
“We’re just not comfortable opening our weight rooms back up yet because of the spotter rule,” said Goodisky. “You think of our football athletes doing lifts without a spotter and that just becomes too dangerous. Cleaning the weight room would then become a very tall task and asking an athlete to wipe down everything they touch is a lot to ask.”
Goodisky expects the IHSA to come to a decision for Stage 2 of the Return to Play Guidelines after the two-week period ends. Coaches and players have been back in training since June 11 and a possible announcement from the IHSA could come as soon as Monday, June 29.
“We’ve had a good first week back and we’re ready to start incorporating a ball again,” said Goodisky. “We’ve never seen so many kids excited to be back doing conditioning drills.”
