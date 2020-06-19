Prep Sports | Local schools implement IHSA's Return to Play Guidelines

Marion’s High School Athletic Director, Ryan Goodisky, sees the Return to Play Guidelines as a two-way road. Goodisky hopes that athletes and coaches use this time as an opportunity to hit the ground running and reconnect, but also hopes that schools do not blow this opportunity given by the IHSA.

“I’ve met with my superintendent, principals and coaches, and we’re all just happy to be here because nobody was given a playbook on how the coronavirus would play out,” said Goodisky. “We agreed that fall sports athletes would be allowed to train first over the next couple of weeks and then soon we’ll implement winter and spring athletes.”

One of the IHSA’s biggest restrictions has been the spotter rule. Any strength training done by an athlete shouldn’t exceed a certain weight limit that would require the use of a spotter. This rule comes by following the social distancing guidelines.

Both schools have found it best to keep the weight rooms closed until the spotter rule has been lifted by the IHSA. Goodisky noted that he’s seen certain schools in the area allow athletes to train outside in the parking lot using free weights. While that remains within the IHSA’s guidelines, the plan at Marion is to keep the weights inside for the time being.