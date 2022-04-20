Prep Sports | Marion has 15 seniors sign letters of intent

MARION — Wednesday was a great day to be a Wildcat.

Marion High School had 15 seniors from eight different sports sign their letters of intent Wednesday afternoon in Wilson Gym.

Volleyball player Lily Garrett (Southeastern Illinois College), baseball players Karsten Stotlar (John A. Logan), Trevor Jackson (Rend Lake), Chase Austin (Centre College), and Kale Cameron (Mayville University), track and field athletes Colin Beers (Southeast Missouri State), Bryson Wilson (Southern Illinois University), Kane Carter (Millikin University), and Maryiah Menicucci-Lewis (SIU Edwardsville), golfers Peyton Danner (Hinds Community College) and Hunter Henry (SIC), football players Venson Newsom (SIU) and Deavon Margrum (Illinois Wesleyan), wrestler Nate Dampier (Millikin) and basketball player Rayzhaun Bardo (John A. Logan) all made their college choices official at the ceremony.

“It’s big time, man,” Marion Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky said. “We had 15 today and four in the fall, so that’s 19 this school year. It’s definitely the most in my six years at Marion High School. I just wanted to do it right. These kids have earned this and I wanted to make it a celebration in front of all their friends and family in Wilson Gym. It’s so cool to see everybody show up and celebrate their success.”

Having almost 20 student-athletes from one class is a testament to the kind of senior group the Wildcats have this school year and it’s been showing in the success the programs have had – especially in the spring with the boys track team being ranked first in the state and the baseball, softball and girls soccer teams all having strong years.

“We knew for a long time that this class is special. We’ve been talking about it since sixth grade how athletic this class is and we can do some special things,” Chase Austin said. “That showed today. With all of the hard work a lot of people have put in, a lot of people got to achieve their goals today.”

“We all wanted to go somewhere growing up. The fact that almost 20 of us are going to the next level shows how much work we’ve put in,” Rayzhaun Bardo agreed. “We’re a great class.”

Bryson Wilson echoed that.

“I feel like we've done great things for this school – all of the athletes who signed did great things.”

One-by-one, each athlete took their turn at the table to sign and then invite their friends down to take a photo with them. Everyone had a big group come down after officially signing, highlighting how close this senior group is.

“Honestly, that’s what makes the Class of '22 special and you see it in a lot of our teams,” Goodisky said. “We’ve had a great year in terms of athletics this year – we’ve made deep runs in the postseason with several teams. It always comes back to how close these kids are. They’re like brothers and sisters. They play for each other and they’re not selfish. That speaks volumes for their success.”

“I just love it so much, the support from each and every person,” Lily Garrett added. “Marion is such a great town and we really come together for these types of things. It’s really great.”

Garrett cited SIC’s veterinary program as one of the draws to the school and called the opportunity to continue her academic and athletic careers “a blessing.”

While most of the 15 seniors signed to go to colleges nearby Marion, Austin will be moving almost five hours away to Danville, Ky. to be a Centre Colonel. He said the decision to attend Centre was made pretty much as soon as he arrived in Danville.

“Coach (Drew) Briese had me out in November and as soon as I touched foot on campus, I knew it was the place for me,” Austin said. “Looking at the academics there, they’re putting a lot of effort into their athletics. So seeing everything they’ve got going on down there, I knew it was the place for me.”

Two Wildcats who will be residing in Carbondale next year, Wilson and Venson Newsom both said it was important for them to end up close to home.

“It was super important. When I was younger, I wanted to go super far away from my parents and stuff but now that I’m older, it’s great to be close to home,” Newsom said. “I get to play in front of the hometown fans.”

“I’ve always had love for SIU,” Wilson added. “After my visit with the coaches and everyone – I just loved how the environment was, how the coaching staff was. It really felt like home.”

Newsom also said he’s excited to have a friend with him in Carbondale next year as he continues his scholastic and athletic career.

“It’s even better having a friend that I’ve hung out with since junior high, elementary school and now we’re going through college together.”

Newsom also said he’s excited for some of the Marion faithful come to watch him play on Saturdays in the fall.

For Bardo, his senior basketball campaign was a little stressful as he didn’t get any offers. When the John A. Logan offer came in, he was understandably excited.

“I’m excited to be going there because I know they’re a great basketball school and have a lot of talent there,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of talent that goes onto the next level. I’m just thankful to be going there.”

The Class of 2022 set the bar high for future Marion classes, but Goodisky said the goal is to keep raising that number of signees – not just to further their athletic careers, but to set them up for their future endeavors.

“That’s the goal – as many as we can send,” he said. “Obviously we want them to do well and compete at the next level, but we want them to go on and get that paper, that degree. And then earn that career and take care of themselves for the rest of their lives.”

