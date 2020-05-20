Prep Sports | Meyer ends legendary career as Nashville broadcaster

Bo Meyer knew this year was going to be the end.
Unfortunately for Meyer, COVID-19 pulled the plug on a legendary 42-year broadcasting career about three months earlier than he’d planned.
The long-time radio voice of Nashville sports decided before the 2019-20 school year that he and partner Brad McClay would retire after a 35-year partnership, the last 26 on WNSV-FM. Ironically, their last game was Mater Dei’s blowout of Murphysboro on March 10 in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional at Banterra Center.
Coronavirus stopped the sports world in its tracks two days later. It also kept Meyer and McClay from one final trip to the Class 1A/2A Touranment in Peoria. The duo was on the road north when informed that the IHSA canceled the event.
But Meyer, who made his decision public during his morning newscast Friday, puts the microphone down with no regrets.
“It was time,” he said. “I’m 65 years old and I felt like I was slowing down mentally, as well as physically.”
Funny thing is, it was hard to discern any signs of slippage from Meyer. His call remained crisp and clean, his voice still rings out as distinctive and his eye for detail was still sharp. The former college classmate of SIU play-by-play man Mike Reis may not have had his best fastball, but what he had was still better than almost anyone else around.
One thing’s for certain: The person who replaced Meyer has an unenviable task.
“He’s the Michael Jordan of high school announcers,” said Nashville baseball coach Chad Malawy. “He’s obviously a tremendous announcer and a staple in our program. He’s so professional, always prepared, has a good sense of humor. We’ll miss him a lot.”
“There’s no doubt in my mind that he could have broadcast at a higher level,” Hornets football/baseball standout Gavin Baldwin said. “You listen to other games and those guys don’t sound as good as Bo. He’s the best.”
Make no mistake about it. Meyer wanted the Hornets to win every game. But you could never tell it from his delivery, which trended a lot more towards Ernie Harwell than Hawk Harrelson. There was no cheerleading or ref-baiting on the air during a Meyer broadcast.
The closest Meyer ever got to commenting on an official’s call might have been when he’d say that Nashville fans were “hopping mad” after a whistle went against them.
“They don’t get paid enough for that,” he said of criticizing high school officials.
Meyer’s first broadcast was in 1978 for WMIX-FM in Mount Vernon, calling a Nashville football game at Assumption High of East St. Louis. His most memorable games were any in which his son played. Blake Meyer was good enough as a baseball player to earn All-State honors in 2002, and later went on to play at John A. Logan and Eastern Illinois.
Bo Meyer called state tournament games in four different sports during his career, including a handful of softball games, and also aired volleyball games. In fact, WNSV remains one of the few radio stations in Southern Illinois that still broadcasts volleyball.
While Meyer might be retiring from the airwaves, he isn’t retiring from life by any means. He intends to serve as a substitute teacher, starting in August, for two or three different school systems.
When he goes to a game again, it will be as a fan. No longer will he have to carry equipment, set it up and spend two-plus hours describing the action.
“Hope someone will still let me into a hospitality room,” he laughed.
