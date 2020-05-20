Prep Sports | Meyer ends legendary career as Nashville broadcaster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Bo Meyer knew this year was going to be the end.

Unfortunately for Meyer, COVID-19 pulled the plug on a legendary 42-year broadcasting career about three months earlier than he’d planned.

The long-time radio voice of Nashville sports decided before the 2019-20 school year that he and partner Brad McClay would retire after a 35-year partnership, the last 26 on WNSV-FM. Ironically, their last game was Mater Dei’s blowout of Murphysboro on March 10 in the Class 2A Carbondale Super-Sectional at Banterra Center.

Coronavirus stopped the sports world in its tracks two days later. It also kept Meyer and McClay from one final trip to the Class 1A/2A Touranment in Peoria. The duo was on the road north when informed that the IHSA canceled the event.

But Meyer, who made his decision public during his morning newscast Friday, puts the microphone down with no regrets.

“It was time,” he said. “I’m 65 years old and I felt like I was slowing down mentally, as well as physically.”