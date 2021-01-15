Prep Sports | Move to Tier 2 positive for high schools

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the news represents a step up for the regions who upgraded to Tier 2.

“High school athletes are hurting from a mental, physical and emotional standpoint, so we hope that this is the first step towards getting that back to some normalcy,” he said. “We still have a long way to go until we get all our student-athletes back to being active.”

Goodisky warns that moment may not happen until the 2021-22 school year. Basketball is listed as a high-risk activity, and will likely have to be a spring or summer sport to be played in 2021.

There is sentiment from coaches around the state that they might not be fond of playing a season that ends in late June and then losing the chance for contact days in July with football right around the corner.

What’s more, the spring football season scheduled to start with practice on Feb. 15 is no sure thing. Football remains a high-risk sport according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. It would have to become a low-risk sport in the next month to six weeks for games to be played the first weekend in March.