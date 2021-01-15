Prep Sports | Move to Tier 2 positive for high schools

Friday’s announcement by Gov. J.B. Pritzker that COVID-19 Region 5, which encompasses all of Southern Illinois, would move into Tier 2 after meeting pandemic mitigation targets also meant good news for high school athletic programs.
Beginning immediately, low-risk sports in the winter season like bowling can start practicing and can also resume competition on a date set by the Illinois High School Association.
Spring and summer sports will be allowed to resume contact days on Jan. 25. That means football, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, tennis and track and field are permitted to hold workouts according to their sport’s risk level.
Other COVID-19 areas joining Southern Illinois in Tier 2 are Region 1 (DeKalb) and Region 2 (Peoria). The other eight COVID-19 regions remain in Tier 3 and won’t be allowed to have any sort of sanctioned athletic activity unless it is college or pro.
“We got some good news, not just for our high schools, but for our entire area,” Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky said. “It’s a positive for our area.”
The IHSA, which hasn’t always been informed of Pritzker’s decisions until the last minute during this 10-month stretch that has been impacted by coronavirus, got a heads-up from the Governor’s Office Friday morning before his announcement.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said the news represents a step up for the regions who upgraded to Tier 2.
“High school athletes are hurting from a mental, physical and emotional standpoint, so we hope that this is the first step towards getting that back to some normalcy,” he said. “We still have a long way to go until we get all our student-athletes back to being active.”
Goodisky warns that moment may not happen until the 2021-22 school year. Basketball is listed as a high-risk activity, and will likely have to be a spring or summer sport to be played in 2021.
There is sentiment from coaches around the state that they might not be fond of playing a season that ends in late June and then losing the chance for contact days in July with football right around the corner.
What’s more, the spring football season scheduled to start with practice on Feb. 15 is no sure thing. Football remains a high-risk sport according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. It would have to become a low-risk sport in the next month to six weeks for games to be played the first weekend in March.
“I think basketball is done and football is hanging on, but we have to wait and see what happens,” Goodisky said. “I can’t imagine being a senior and going through this nightmare.”
Volleyball is presently considered a moderate-risk sport, which means intra-team scrimmages are allowed but not games. Consensus around the state is that volleyball could actually start its season as scheduled during the first week in March.
The next big date for high school sports is Jan. 27, when the IHSA will hold a special Board of Directors meeting. At that point, the board could decide the fate of basketball season and make decisions on other sports currently hanging on the fence. Given that about half the IHSA’s athletic calendar has expired, further delaying a decision seems illogical.
Anderson passed along a word of advice at the end of an IHSA press release late Friday afternoon.
“We all need to continue to take the mitigations seriously,” he said. “Wear a mask. Socially distance.”