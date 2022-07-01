Prep Sports | New Elverado AD brings experience, passion to Falcons

ELKVILLE — When long-time Elverado Athletics Director Jacob Emling left the school to take a position at Herrin High School, principal Becky Thompson didn’t need to cast too wide a net to land the perfect candidate to replace him.

Greg Harris was the assistant athletic director at South Egyptian Conference foe Meridian before he decided to put his name in the hat for the Elverado AD position. But even before he applied, he was on Thompson’s radar.

“When Greg applied, we had already had several people who’d mentioned his name,” she said. “When you’re talking about high school athletics and you have a name that comes up because they are active – whether that’s through refereeing or coaching or in other circles and they’ve been active in the conference and have a good reputation – that always speaks volumes.”

There isn’t much in the world of high school athletics Harris hasn’t done. Before taking the position at Meridian, he was a softball umpire and a basketball referee – roles he still fills. He’s also got coaching experience on his resume in addition to being the Bobcats’ AD.

“When we started looking through applicants and saw that he applied and we started doing the reference checks – what really stood out to me was his experience,” Thompson said. “There was coaching experience, assistant athletic director experience and when I started talking to him and got to see his vision for what he wanted, I was able to see someone who I knew would pour himself into our kids here at Elverado. That’s what I wanted out of an athletic director.”

The experience of competing against the Falcons is part of why he wanted to come to Elverado and “be a part of the change up here.” While he joked that is taking some time to adjust to trading in the scarlet and grey for blue and gold, he’s still excited to see his vision come to fruition.

“I just want when a person leaves Elverado and goes into the real world, I want them to represent this community well,” he said. “If somebody gets a job somewhere, anywhere – I don’t care if it’s at McDonald’s, anywhere – I want them to know there’s some hard working people coming out of Elverado. That’s my vision of it.”

Harris also joked that he’s hoping his experience as a high school official would translate to his coaches taking it a little easier on his fellow umps and refs. But he also knows that, at the end of the day, the most important thing he and his coaches can do is set a good example for the students.

“If we’re not good role models for them, we don’t need to be in the business,” he said. “It’s not about me no more, my career ended in 1997 when I got done playing my first year of college baseball. I’m not worried about the wins and losses at the school, I’m worried about them being successful out here in this world.”

Elverado fans should be prepared to see Harris a lot, as being a presence at his team’s games is important to him – and to Thompson and the Elverado School Board.

“Greg made the effort to come to the board meeting when we went to vote on hiring him. That always stands out to the board and the administrators when you make the effort to step out and put a face to the name,” Thompson said. “One of my board members, whose child plays sports, came up to me and said “I will tell you one thing – every event I’ve ever been to at Meridian, that man has been there. He has been working diligently.’ Those are the kinds of things that make it that much more certain this is the right guy for us.”

