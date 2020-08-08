Prep Sports | New IHSA seasons could increase roster sizes for some programs

Plenty still remains unknown for local coaches who are trying to prepare a fall roster before Aug. 10. With sports such as cross-country expected to begin official races on the 20th, it remains to be seen how much time athletes have to prepare for the season.
The numbers could play a key factor in those decisions, depending on what coaches learn from the IHSA in the coming week. For Marion boys cross-country coach Eli Baker, there are still major questions regarding roster sizes for programs.
With fall sports like football, boys soccer and girls volleyball being moved to the spring, coaches could see an increase in roster size. Baker has already recruited two sophomores from the Wildcats soccer team to try and replace the five cross-country runners he’s losing from last season.
One of the positives he noted is that athletes should be well-conditioned, considering schools haven’t been allowed to work with equipment amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Schools are going to be fighting the numbers dealing with COVID-19 this year,” said Baker. “It’s good to have a lot of kids to choose from, but say you’re a larger school that has 50 to 60 kids on roster. If the IHSA comes out and says you’re only allowed to have 50, then kids might have to sit out.”
The IHSA released its modified schedule on July 29 that stated schools would be provided with more information regarding scheduling limitations following IDPH approval of the plan.
Baker expects the IHSA’s announcement to shed some light on the cross-country open races for junior varsity. Open races are performed after the varsity race in an unscored format for runners that didn’t participate earlier on.
“One thing we don’t know yet is if kids are even able to be at races they’re not allowed to participate in,” said Baker. “I would never want less kids on my roster, but there are scheduling limits with the more you have. I’m just hoping the IHSA doesn’t get our hopes up and change their minds.”
An increase in roster sizes would present coaches more opportunities to navigate around in-season injuries. This problem may not occur to bigger schools with more kids, but it’s something smaller schools have grown used to on a yearly basis.
“For me I get to work my kids hard in practice and have an option on which kids to run,” said Baker. “The difficult thing we face is if the IHSA forces us to sit out half of our team. There’s still a lot we don’t know about traveling conditions, and whether we’d have to leave kids at home.”
With several team sports shifting to new seasons, numbers in four-sport athletes could rise. A volleyball player who is now playing in the spring could try out for the golf or tennis team in the fall.
Massac County girls volleyball coach Zach Miller is encouraging his athletes to try out for more sports because he hopes it will present more opportunities down the road.
“We have a tremendous girls golf program for anybody new that wants to play,” said Miller. “The idea that girls golf and volleyball no longer have conflicting seasons is a big story for coaches. It’s also going to present difficult choices for athletes trying to balance academics and athletics.”
Pinckneyville’s new girls volleyball coach Mike Layne sees it as a unique opportunity for incoming freshmen. Layne has yet to meet with his new team since being hired in late July, but looks forward to meeting them once fall practices begin.
“There’s a distinct possibility here for freshmen because they’ll learn their strengths and weaknesses quicker from trying out more sports,” said Layne. “They grow them tall here in Pinckneyville, so I hope to see my roster numbers higher once we reach contact days.”
The high school girls volleyball season is set to begin on February 15.
