Prep Sports | New IHSA seasons could increase roster sizes for some programs

Baker expects the IHSA’s announcement to shed some light on the cross-country open races for junior varsity. Open races are performed after the varsity race in an unscored format for runners that didn’t participate earlier on.

“One thing we don’t know yet is if kids are even able to be at races they’re not allowed to participate in,” said Baker. “I would never want less kids on my roster, but there are scheduling limits with the more you have. I’m just hoping the IHSA doesn’t get our hopes up and change their minds.”

An increase in roster sizes would present coaches more opportunities to navigate around in-season injuries. This problem may not occur to bigger schools with more kids, but it’s something smaller schools have grown used to on a yearly basis.

“For me I get to work my kids hard in practice and have an option on which kids to run,” said Baker. “The difficult thing we face is if the IHSA forces us to sit out half of our team. There’s still a lot we don’t know about traveling conditions, and whether we’d have to leave kids at home.”

With several team sports shifting to new seasons, numbers in four-sport athletes could rise. A volleyball player who is now playing in the spring could try out for the golf or tennis team in the fall.