Prep Sports Notebook | Carterville softball clinches conference

The Carterville softball team can officially call itself SIRR Mississippi Division Conference Champions after last week’s 11-0 win at Nashville. The win improved the Lions to 6-0 in conference play on the season and made their lead insurmountable with only Monday’s game against Pinckneyville left on the ledger for the Illinois Softball Coaches Association’s (ICA) No. 2 team in Class 2A and MaxPreps’ No. 9 team in all of Illinois.

Carterville has been dominant all season long, with a 19-2 record heading into Monday’s matchup and having won all six of its conference games with ease – the April 4, 9-2 win over Du Quoin was the closest game against conference opponents this year.

Carterville has outscored opponents by a combined 123 runs this year and is unbeaten at home.

Elsewhere in softball

Marion has also continued to put together a strong season, sweeping its way through the Mount Zion Tournament with with a 14-5 win over the host, a 9-7 win over Olympia and a 15-4 win over Pleasant Plains to improve to 16-5. The Wildcats are ranked 13 among Class 3A teams by the ICA.

Meanwhile, Trico also stayed hot last week – beating Marissa/Coulterville 5-0, surviving a 10-inning game against Zeigler-Royalton to win 3-2 and then picking up a more comfortable 4-0 win over the Tornadoes two days later.

On the baseball field

Harrisburg has continued to be among the top teams in Southern Illinois – sweeping Vandalia in a doubleheader (2-1 and 7-2) to improve to 19-3 on the season. The Bulldogs currently sit in a three-way tie in the SIRR Ohio division with Benton and Herrin, but hold a record 20 percent better than either team. However, two of the Bulldogs’ losses have come at the hands of the two teams they’re tied with atop the leaderboard.

In the Mississippi Division, it’s Nashville sitting atop the standings. The Hornets – who played for a state championship in football in the fall and won the state title in basketball this March – are looking to complete the trifecta, sitting at 18-4 on the season as a whole and 4-1 in conference play.

Nashville even got to recreate its basketball postseason run as it beat Breese Central (the Hornets’ sectional final opponent in basketball) on Friday and Teutopolis (basketball’s Super-Sectional opponent) on Saturday. Both games finished with an 8-7 final.

Looking ahead

Trico is set for two key conference matchups against Goreville this week on Tuesday and Thursday. The Pioneers are unbeaten in conference play so far and while the Blackcats have struggled to find consistency this year, remain a team to be reckoned with.

Carterville softball makes the quick trip to Carbondale on Tuesday and a trip to Harrisburg on Thursday.

For Nashville baseball, Monday’s game against Du Quoin wrapped up its conference schedule and the Hornets host Marissa/Coulterville on Tuesday and travel to Althoff on Friday.

Harrisburg will wrap up its conference schedule Tuesday against Massac County and take on Carbondale on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0