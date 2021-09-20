Prep Sports Notebook | Carterville's Hellriegel proves efficient

Carterville football coach Brett Diel knew his team had to replace two-year starter Eli Downen at quarterback this year, but also didn’t seem terribly concerned.

The last three weeks in general and Friday night’s 28-26 SIRR Mississippi win over Du Quoin have shown why. Junior Andrew Hellriegel has become a highly efficient passer and a capable runner who can beat opponents multiple ways.

Hellriegel also put his poise on full display in the clutch against the Indians. One play after absorbing a sack on a huge blindside hit, he bounced back and hit Peyton Bittle for a game-winning 46-yard touchdown pass with 1:47 remaining.

Hellriegel later clinched the win by converting a third down run in the last minute, giving him 266 total yards for the night. He was 13 of 14 in the air for 188 yards while adding 78 yards on 18 rushes.

The one incompletion was a pass Hellriegel felt he should have hit – a deep throw down the left sideline for Townsend Barton in the fourth quarter.

“He was open and I missed him,” Hellriegel said.

Bittle was more than willing to afford Hellriegel that miss, considering how he responded with the game on the line.

“He’s done a phenomenal job,” Bittle said of Hellriegel. “He got popped on that third down play and he was gasping for air, but we needed one more play from him and he gave it to us.”

The result gave the Lions a three-game winning streak and more momentum going into a two-game stretch that will probably decide whether they win the conference title. They visit Anna-Jonesboro this week and travel to Nashville on Oct. 1.

One thing seems certain at this point. Diel’s feeling that Hellriegel would get the job done has been proven to be true.

GLOVER GASHES OPPONENTS

Benton senior quarterback Keegan Glover has led his team to 153 points the last three games without playing a full game. Glover is 33 of 44 in that span for 496 yards and 12 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Glover, who before the season was ranked as a top 100 dual-threat QB nationally, has also added 210 yards and five scores on the ground. The Rangers head into Saturday’s matchup at 1-3 West Frankfort with a 4-0 mark, having outscored their opponents 176-6.

Benton has the look of a team capable of winning multiple playoff games, but some are waiting to see what it does when the calendar flips to October. It’s finishing a four-game stretch this week against opponents who are a combined 1-15.

Of course, the Rangers’ season opener was against Carterville and they cruised to a 23-6 decision. Given that the Lions haven’t lost since then, Benton has a good argument to be a top 10 team in the 3A rankings.

LOCALS IN COLLEGE

Elaine Shaneyfelt (Pinckneyville) collected 29 assists Thursday night when John A. Logan lost a five-set match at Rend Lake. Shaneyfelt, who shares the setting duties for the 4-5 Volunteers, has 166 assists in nine matches.

Lexi Hobbs (Fairfield) roamed the back row for 29 digs for Logan, giving her 120 in nine matches. Rend Lake’s winning performance was aided greatly by Bianca Huddson (Herrin), Grace Numi (Pinckneyville) and Ashley Jarrett (Murphysboro).

Huddson was a front-row force all night, collecting 11 kills and five blocks. Numi finished with 36 digs and Jarrett added 16 digs.

Averi Vanderzille (Carterville) has earned a starting spot on the front row for SIU’s volleyball team and has performed reasonably well, offering a good defensive presence in the middle. Vanderzille has bagged nine blocks and seven kills in five matches while hitting .222.

