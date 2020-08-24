Prep Sports Notebook | Cross country returns under new guidelines

Monday marked a monumental step for high school sports in the COVID-19 era when boys and girls cross country returned to competition under the IHSA's Return to Play Guidelines.
Race capacity has been limited to 50 attendees between student participants, coaches, timers and meet officials. Cross country now joins golf contests that began on Aug. 13.
Eisenhaur hired at Elverado
The South Egyptian Conference got stronger with Elverado’s recent hiring of former do-it-all coach Dan Eisenhaur. The 33-year-old graduated from EHS in 2005 and still resides in Elkville where he lives in his childhood home. Eisenhower is a former basketball assistant at Elverado (2015-2017) and most recently at Odin (2017-2020).
Eisenhower replaces current Athletic Director Jacob Emling as the school’s boys basketball and baseball coach. Emling believes Eisenhower will put everything he has into coaching both sports.
“(Dan) is a tremendous leader that we believe will help turn kids into good athletes and young men,” said Emling. “We felt he was right for the position because he has a passion for the game and athletics in general.”
Eisenhower is the current custodian at Elverado and worked for Coca Cola before he began assistant coaching. After bouncing around from living situations in Carbondale, Du Quoin and Odin, the opportunity in Elkville presented itself in the early stages of 2020.
“I remember visiting my parents back in March when I first heard that (Emling) was thinking about leaving,” said Eisenhower. “I thought about the job at first but didn’t really apply for it before receiving some phone calls and then deciding to.”
Coaching the same kids from his junior high days is one reason Eisenhower believes he best fits a head coaching role, and calls his assistant coaching days, “a long list of doing whatever schools needed from him.”
This time around it’s coaching two sports amidst a pandemic.
“I used to see these kids every day coaching them in junior high baseball, but that was obviously back when they were relatively smaller,” said Eisenhower. “We have some good kids coming up that I think will help us contend after losing some talented athletes in the past.”
When asked what it’ll be like coaching kids in masks; the word Eisenhower has been using during quarantine is “different.”
“It’s becoming the norm of remembering to put your mask on and socially distance yourself,” said Eisenhower. “The grade school principal I was talking to the other day reminded me that kids are resilient. We’ve been back at school for a week and they’re doing fine, so we’ll make adjustments and go with it.”
Centralia Holiday Tournament postponed
For the first time since 1943, the beloved Centralia Holiday Basketball Tournament will be one Christmas present fans won’t receive this year. The tournament is held between Christmas Eve and New Years featuring 16 teams and attracting over 6,000 spectators each year.
Boys basketball coach Lee Bennett has spent over half of his coaching career calling plays out from the sideline, but won’t have holiday play for the first time in his life after following his father Dave around as a team water boy in his youth.
“Holidays have always been associated with basketball tournaments and I’m hoping we can get back to what we considered as normal,” said Bennett. “This is a tournament that has been around longer than most people have been alive. We’ve held a lot of really good tournaments with good teams that have gone on to win state championships.”
Bennett called it a “mildly depressing” situation for basketball fans in Centralia. From the student-athletes who participate in the three-day event, all the way to longtime fans that have collected tournament booklets dating back 70 years.
“This tournament has always been something the community could look forward to,” said Bennett. “For those kids it’s tough, frustrating and at no fault of their own. I hate to say it is what it is, but that’s where we are with no other viable option.”
