Prep Sports Notebook | Cross country returns under new guidelines

For the first time since 1943, the beloved Centralia Holiday Basketball Tournament will be one Christmas present fans won’t receive this year. The tournament is held between Christmas Eve and New Years featuring 16 teams and attracting over 6,000 spectators each year.

Boys basketball coach Lee Bennett has spent over half of his coaching career calling plays out from the sideline, but won’t have holiday play for the first time in his life after following his father Dave around as a team water boy in his youth.

“Holidays have always been associated with basketball tournaments and I’m hoping we can get back to what we considered as normal,” said Bennett. “This is a tournament that has been around longer than most people have been alive. We’ve held a lot of really good tournaments with good teams that have gone on to win state championships.”

Bennett called it a “mildly depressing” situation for basketball fans in Centralia. From the student-athletes who participate in the three-day event, all the way to longtime fans that have collected tournament booklets dating back 70 years.

“This tournament has always been something the community could look forward to,” said Bennett. “For those kids it’s tough, frustrating and at no fault of their own. I hate to say it is what it is, but that’s where we are with no other viable option.”

