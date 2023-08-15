The first week of the fall sports season is on the books. Golf is the only sport that has officially begun, but it won’t be long before cross country, boys soccer, volleyball, girls tennis, and football get underway.

A couple of key golf matches for the boys this week feature the Rend Lake Invitational at 1 p.m. on Thursday hosted by the Benton Rangers and the Anna-Jonesboro Invite at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

On the girls’ side, Anna-Jonesboro hosts a meet at 3:30 p.m. today (Tuesday) at the Union County golf course. Murphysoboro hosts a meet Wednesday at the Jackson County Country Club with a 4 p.m. start and Nashville will host an invitational at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

SOCCER BEGINNINGS

The Marion boys open the season on the road Monday, Aug. 21 at Breese Central. Game time is set for 8 p.m. First home game for the Wildcats is Thursday, Aug 24 with a 6 p.m. start.

Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden opens Wednesday, Aug. 23 with a 4:15 p.m. match at Centralia.

Carterville-Herrin kicks off its season in tournament play at Freeburg with a 6 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Murphysboro will host Salem in a 6 p.m. match on Monday, Aug. 21.

Pinckneyville opens at home on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against Murphysboro. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.

Carbondale opens its season Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Mount Vernon with a 6 p.m. start.

Harrisburg opens Thursday, Aug. 31 with a 6 p.m. contest against Anna-Jonesboro/Cobden.

Massac County kicks off its season Tuesday, Aug. 22 with a 6 p.m. match at Paducah St. Mary.

Centralia opens Monday, Aug. 21 with a 4:30 match in Carlyle.

CROSS COUNTRY

One of the region’s powerhouses on the boys’ side – Marion – opens its schedule at home on Thursday, Aug. 24 as part of the Wildcat Fast Start Invitational. The competition for both girls and boys gets underway at 4:30 p.m.

Other schedules posted online feature Carbondale and Murphysboro, who will open their running seasons at the Murphysboro Invitational at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30 in Riverside Park.

Anna-Jonesboro, Goreville, and Carterville will also open at the Murphy Invitational

Pinckneyville, Hamilton County, Herrin, and West Frankfort will open the season on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at an invitational meet in Massac County. The meet starts at 4:30.

Christopher opens its schedule at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Murphysboro.

VOLLEYBALL

Fairfield, who advanced to the sectional finals last year at Benton, will play host to Olney in its season opener on Monday, Aug. 21.

Carmi plays host to Mount Carmel on Monday, Aug. 21.

Cobden opens at Trico, also on Monday, Aug. 21.

Pope County travels to Norris City on Monday, Aug. 21 to take on an NCOE Cardinals team that placed third at state a year ago.

The Patriots open on the road at Marion on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Weber Township also opens its season on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at Pope County.

Hamilton County starts the season at home on the same date against Crab Orchard.

Benton also opens on Tuesday, Aug. 22 on the road at Carbondale. Carterville opens at Sesser-Valier/Waltonville on that same date.

Nashville opens at Trenton-Wesclin on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Anna-Jonesboro hosts Chester on the same day.

Murphysboro will also open Tuesday, Aug. 22 at home against Metro East Lutheran of Edwardsville.

Harrisburg opens at home on Tuesday, Aug. 22 against NCOE.

West Frankfort travels to Johnston City to open fall play on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Pinckneyville is at Centralia on that same day.

Zeigler-Royalton will also play on Aug. 22nd as the Tornadoes travel to Galatia.

Gallatin County opens at home against Pope County on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Du Quoin opens Thursday, Aug. 24 at home against Massac County.

Galatia opens at home on Thursday, Aug. 24 against Eldorado.

Herrin opens at home on that same date against Christ Our Rock Lutheran of Centralia.

Vienna kicks off its season at home against Pope County on Thursday, Aug. 24. Hardin County travels to Johnston City on the same day for its season opener.

Christopher opens in tournament play at Fairfield on Saturday, Aug. 26. Mount Vernon opens at Fairfield on that same day.

Carrier Mills opens at home on Monday, Aug. 28 against Dongola. Woodlawn opens at Farina South Central on that same day.

Goreville hosts Crab Orchard in its opener on Tuesday, Aug. 29.