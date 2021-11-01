Prep Sports Notebook | Football playoffs heat up in second round for local teams

It was a successful first week of the IHSA football playoffs for local schools. Now comes a different challenge, one mostly fought on the road.

Of the eight Southern Illinois schools that made it through the first round, just one gets a home game this week. That would be No. 3 Benton, which welcomes perennial power Monticello to Tabor Field at 2 p.m. Saturday for its second round matchup.

Sesser-Valier (1A), Johnston City (2A), Nashville (2A), Fairfield (3A), Carterville (4A), Murphysboro (4A) and Marion (5A) all have to take long bus rides for their games Saturday. Most will be underdogs.

Three-fourths of the first round games were won by home teams, which really isn’t a surprise. For most top seeds, the opening playoff game really should be a kick-in putt. If a top four seed gets pushed deep into the second half by a low seed, that’s a red flag.

While anything can (and occasionally does) happen at this time of the year, the two local teams who appear to have the best chances to win on paper are Nashville and Marion.

The Hornets visit Bismarck-Henning for a rematch of a second round game from two years ago that they won. Nashville’s big-play offense clicked during last week’s 48-20 rout of Mendon Unity, getting three scores each from Isaac Turner and Ian Blazier.

As for the Wildcats, they dumped shorthanded Metamora 41-8 last week and now head west for a contest with Mascoutah. The Indians are without star quarterback Chase Hanson (ACL tear) for the season, but backup Zane Timon has looked good in victories over Carbondale and Dunlap.

LOCALS IN COLLEGE

SIU senior kicker Nico Gualdoni booted his two longest field goals with the Salukis – 49 and 48 yards – and added a 31-yarder Saturday despite the seventh-ranked Salukis’ 23-16 loss at No. 6 Northern Iowa.

The Johnston City product is 10 of 13 on field goals this year, including a 4 of 6 mark from 40 yards and out. He’s also converted 34 of 35 extra points to lead the team in scoring with 64 points.

Chester graduate Jordan Berner also did his part for SIU at UNI, logging four tackles, including two for loss, and a sack. The defensive tackle has 18 tackles, four for loss, and three sacks on the season. Berner also has three quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.

Chloe Britton (Fairfield) contributed 22 assists and a pair of aces Saturday as Lincoln Memorial (Tenn.) took a five-set volleyball win at home against Newberry (S.C.). A freshman who splits time at setter with Emily Walter, Britton is second on the Railsplitters in assists (297) and aces (22).

ONE FOR THE BOOKS

No mention of prep sports this week is complete without noting what happened Friday night in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs in Rock Island, where the 8-9 matchup between the Rocks and Springfield won’t be forgotten any time soon.

Trailing 21-6 after a quarter, the Senators unleashed a torrent of touchdowns and ended up taking a 94-72 win in the highest-scoring playoff game in IHSA history. Rutgers-bound quarterback Rashad Rochelle accounted for 401 total yards and nine touchdowns in the victory.

“I don’t know if my blood pressure, my heart or my head can take any more record-breaking game,” Springfield coach Roy Gully said to the Springfield State Journal-Register.

The Senators rolled up 36 second quarter points to take a 42-35 lead into halftime, then put Rock Island away with 32 points in the fourth period. Prior to Friday night, the highest-scoring playoff game in IHSA annals was Huntley’s 70-63 decision over Batavia in 2008.

Overshadowed by his team’s setback was Quonterrion Brooks’ amazing performance. He rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns while adding a 78-yard kickoff return for a sixth score.

