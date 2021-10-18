Prep Sports Notebook | Football teams look to solidify spot in playoffs

Week 9 of the football season is upon us with nine teams waiting to see who they play in the playoffs, four others at 5-3 hoping to solidify their playoff status moving from playoff eligible to playoff certain with a win and four more at 4-4 needing a win to become playoff eligible.

One of those 4-4 hopefuls is Du Quoin, who needs a win against Murphysboro, who are guaranteed a playoff berth with a 6-2 record. The game will be played at Van Meter Field on Friday night where the Indians are 2-1 at home after the loss to Nashville last week.

Indians coach Derek Beard said, “We got to win there’s no doubt about it. Losing to Nashville was disappointing, but we have to forget about it and go back to work.”

Another one of the 4-4 hopefuls is Anna-Jonesboro, who will earn that playoff chance with a win against the only undefeated team in the region when Benton invades The Pit on Friday night.

Cahokia was poised to win the South Seven Conference title outright for the first time since 2018 after demolishing Marion in Week 4, 30-8, but then COVID-19 concerns forced the Comanches to forfeit its game against Carbondale the following week.

That threw those plans out the window with Marion rebounding to beat Carbondale leaving the conference title in a three-way tie like 2019 at 4-1 with Marion losing to Cahokia, Carbondale losing to Marion and Cahokia losing to Carbondale.

After losing its first three games and adding the forfeit in Week 5, the Comanches need a road win against the True Divine Word Academy Jaguars this week to be even be considered for the playoffs.

The last 4-4 team is Centralia, who plays Collinsville on the road this week. The Orphans are coming off a 4-2 record during the COVID-19 shortened spring season.

COVID CONCERNS

Football has been one of the most disrupted sports during the pandemic having its normal 2020 fall season postponed for almost seven months until March 22, for what’s being called the “spring” season. Then that “spring” season was condensed to just a six-week regular season confined to conference games only and no playoffs rather than the normal nine-week schedule plus five-week playoffs.

The normal seven-month off-season was condensed again leaving a short summer hiatus with the “normal” 2021 fall season or the second 2021 season starting on time on Aug. 30.

Carmi-White County coach Kurt Simon explained how having the season moved and condensed makes a coach’s job harder: “Football is a rhythm sport. We needed June and July to get kids ready not only just physically, but mentally ready, too. The way the spring was thrown together and throw in there were no playoffs. It was not good. We didn’t play inspired. We didn’t play with any energy."

The “normal” fall season has been anything but normal with COVID still affecting the schedule with a new problem entering the picture with several games also being cancelled because of the low number of players that went out for football.

Adding insult to injury, the Pinckneyville Panthers, who had cancelled their entire spring season because of low numbers, had to forfeit its first two games because of COVID.

Pinckneyville’s Week 1 opponent Red Bud picked up Perryville and won 19-6 and its Week 2 foe West Frankfort picked up Carmi-White County and lost 46-13.

Edwards County also had to forfeit its first two games because of COVID forcing Johnston City to pick up Nashville, who had lost its opening game opponent Carlyle because of COVID, at literally the last possible moment. Johnston City went on to lose 30-8, but has since gone on a seven-game winning streak heading into its season finale against Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton.

Edwards County’s second week opponent Flora, who joined the Black Diamond Conference this season, ended up winning by forfeit. The Wolves and Carmi-White County are two of those 5-3 teams that are on the playoff bubble that play each other this week with the winner punching their ticket and the loser sweating out the selection show this weekend.

Week 2 also saw Du Quoin having to forfeit its game to Harrisburg, which was part of the reason the Indians are in do-or-die situation they are in this week. Du Quoin returned to the field the following week with 17 of its players still in quarantine and squeaked by Herrin at home, 26-23, but lost to Carterville on the road, 28-26, in Week 4.

Beard had this to say: “Because of COVID we had that forfeit and had 17 guys miss practice for two weeks and then we played a game on two days of practice at Carterville and lost by two. Those two weeks are haunting us right now.”

A fourth game was lost in Week 2 when Hamilton County had to forfeit its home game against CZR, who was able to schedule Harrisburg, which was also looking for a game after Du Quoin had to cancel.

The Bulldogs won that game 28-0 and that win is the difference between being playoff eligible at 5-3 than having to beat Carterville to get into the playoff race. That forfeit left the Foxes on the outside looking in with a 3-5 record with a game against 6-2 Sesser-Valier-Waltonville left on the schedule.

The next few weeks settled down with no new COVID forfeits until the Cahokia-Carbondale game in Week 5. In Week 7, Carlyle forfeited its game with Chester. The Yellow Jackets were able to pick up Decatur St. Teresa, but lost the game 54-14.

THE NUMBERS GAME

The low numbers issue first struck Pinckneyville in the spring and then raised its head again before the season started when Vienna-Goreville suspended its varsity season when their numbers fell to 19 with 14 of them being either freshmen or sophomores.

Week 1 saw Massac County picking up a forfeit when its home game against Fulton County was cancelled because of low numbers for the Kentucky team.

Low numbers were not an issue again until Week 6 when West Frankfort had to cancel its game against Murphysboro when the Redbirds dressed just 30 in the annual rivalry game against Benton the previous Saturday and then suffered several injuries during the game. The Red Devils took the night off and picked up a forfeit win.

Week 7 saw Cahokia get that forfeit loss back when Mount Vernon cancelled the game because of low numbers. Week 8 saw a full slate of games.

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville coach John Shadowens summed up the 2020 and 2021 football season: “It's hard to have any expectations week to week, with quarantines, normal injuries, sickness, etc. With only 33 kids in the entire program, we hold our collective breath each week.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0