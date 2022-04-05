Prep Sports Notebook | Marion off to strong start in spring sports

MARION — If there were a spring sports trophy awarded to the school that wins the most games and matches with all the sports combined, it would be a pretty good bet that the Marion Wildcats would walk away the winner this year.

It's hard to pick which Marion spring sports team is off to a hotter start as the calendar has turned to April.

The boys track team, led by first-year head coach Enrico Castellano is presently ranked No. 1 in the state among Class 2A schools.

Let me say that again...No. 1 in the state. Not too shabby a start for the boys in blue and gold.

The girls soccer team is standing at 8-0 and has moved up to a No. 5 state ranking in Class 2A. The Wildcats rallied from a 2-0 deficit at Carbondale last Thursday to pull out a hard-fought 3-2 win in double overtime. Sophie Shrum had the game-winning goal for Marion. Margaux Bruce and Haylee Lambert scored the first two goals.

The softball team, despite playing without its No. 1 starting pitcher, Kaitlyn Reuss, has still managed to go 7-4 this spring and is ranked No. 11 in Class 3A.

Slugging senior Karris Rhine recently signed to play ball this fall at Austin Peay University.

The girls track team has been ranked in the Top 10 statewide already this season and has a plethora of talented athletes from which to choose.

The baseball team has put together a 7-1 record (counting Monday's shutout win over Mount Vernon) with head coach Marty Manfredo in his last year at the helm. Speaking of Manfredo, this guy has been a staple in Marion ever since Bob Butler announced he was running for mayor the first time.

Or so it seems.

Seriously, Marty has coached Wildcats sports for well over 30 years. He became synonymous with success coaching eighth-grade boys basketball and followed up with another successful stint as high school baseball coach.

Perhaps this final romp around the diamond will result in a trip to the state tournament for him. It would be a fitting conclusion to a Hall of Fame coaching career.

According to MHS Athletic Director Ryan Goodisky, about a dozen Marion seniors will sign letters of intent on April 20 to play on scholarship this fall at various junior colleges and universities.

Late last month, Marion football standout wide receiver Venson Newsom agreed to play on scholarship at SIU this fall. Many Southern Illinoisans will be looking forward to watching that young man split out wide or in the slot and torching defensive backs for touchdown after touchdown.

GOING DEEP

Sticking with spring sports, a pair of sophomore sluggers are having their way with area pitchers.

Carterville third baseman Amayah Doyle leads the region with eight home runs in 13 games. Herrin's Jersey Summers has five round trippers through 10 games.

Both have found out that playing softball practically year 'round does have some benefits. Not to be overlooked in the power department are Elverado's Morgan Bernardini and Marion's Rhine, who have each clubbed four over the fence this spring.

INDOOR TRACK CHAMPION

Yet another sophomore, Karli Mann of Herrin, recently competed at the indoor state track meet and came away the winner in the triple jump with a vault of 36 feet, 9 inches. Now an indoor state champ, Mann will pursue an outdoors title later this spring. She is also closing in on the school record jump of 37 feet, 8 inches set by the graduated Bianca Huddson a couple of years ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0