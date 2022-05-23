Prep Sports Notebook | Marion soccer has tough draw in sectional, Class 3A regionals get underway

The Marion girls soccer team couldn’t have pulled a tougher card for its sectional semifinal matchup.

The reward the Wildcats received for Margaux Bruce’s heroic goal in the final 30 seconds of last week’s regional final win over Carbondale was the defending state champion Triad – a team that has gone 64-5-1 dating back to 2019 and who is 20-1 this season.

The Knights have only allowed five goals all season while putting 112 in the back of the net. Their last 10 wins have come via shutout and they weren’t even tested in the regional round – winning both games by a combined score of 20-0.

The Wildcats have had a great season in their own right – breaking the school’s win record with a first round win over Mount Vernon last Tuesday and claiming its fourth straight regional title in the process. During Marion’s 21-4 season, it has outscored opponents 117-20.

If Marion is able to end Triad’s bid for a repeat state title, the team it’ll likely see in the sectional final is the lone loss for the Knights this year – Waterloo, who shut Triad out in a 2-0 victory at the end of April and ended Carterville’s season with a 7-0 win in the regional final last week.

Marion’s road to the Super-Sectional is paved with two top 35 teams in the state, regardless of classification.

Off the pitch and onto the diamond

Marion plays host to the softball regional and will have familiar faces up and down the bracket with them. While the Wildcats are the top seed in the regional – and second seed in their subsectional (hello again Triad) – they’ll have to contend with conference rival Carbondale as the three-seed. In the semifinal games, Marion takes on Herrin while the Terriers face Richland County. Both games are Tuesday with the home team slated for 3 p.m. and Carbondale’s matchup to follow.

In baseball, Marion draws top seed in its subsectional and travels to Centralia to start its playoff run. The Wildcats take on the winner of Monday’s Centralia-Mattoon matchup in the first game Wednesday, followed by Effingham and Charleston facing off to see who advances to the finals.

Marion won’t see fellow local teams Carbondale or Herrin until the sectional final on June 4 as the Terriers and Tigers square off in the semifinals of the Mount Vernon regional. That meeting is set for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The winner will take on the winner of Richland County and Mount Vernon.

