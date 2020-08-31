Prep Sports Notebook | Miles has 'mad respect' for runners

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Working at a school which has struggled to win in nearly every sport because of its lack of enrollment in comparison with its SIRR Mississippi brethren, Sparta’s Abbey Miles is 168-117 in eight seasons as the volleyball coach.

One can argue that Miles’ best coaching job, whether her team wins at all this fall or not, is happening this fall.

Miles is the new boys and girls cross country coach at the Randolph County school. Whether by necessity or not – there was a chance that the Bulldogs wouldn’t have a cross country squad had Miles not volunteered to take the job – it’s still a move that speaks volumes for her love of the school.

A Sparta graduate who played volleyball under her father, Roger Gerlach, Miles has also served as a track and field coach. But her new post has given Miles an appreciation for the athletes she just started coaching weeks ago.

“Mad, mad respect for these kids,” she said Aug. 25 during a meet at Pinckneyville. “Most sports, when you tell your players they’re going to run, you’re doing it as punishment. Here, when you tell them to run five miles, they say, ‘OK, coach.’

“I’m really enjoying this experience. These kids have been great to work with.”