Prep Sports Notebook | Nashville, Steeleville turn in historic basketball seasons

As the snow that quickly came in melted away just as fast, the spring sports season comes in just as rapidly on the heels of the basketball season – Nashville’s Nolan Heggemeier was already looking ahead to the start of baseball while sitting next to the Hornets’ Class 2A State Championship trophy.

But let’s not rush too fast into the warmer weather, the smell of freshly cut grass, the crack of the bat and pop of the glove. Let’s stop to reflect on the accomplishments of the Hornets and of the Steeleville Warriors in Champaign last weekend.

Yes, the Hornets brought home the hardware – the school’s first state basketball championship since 1978 – and will have a white banner hanging in the rafters of its gym forever, but the Warriors’ fourth place finish and 29 wins are both school records.

While the Warriors came up short of their goals in the postseason, to be playing on the floor of the University of Illinois’ State Farm Center was an achievement enough and was reflected in the smiles on the faces of the players and coach Aaron Fiene in the postgame press conference.

And then there’s Nashville.

Senior Isaac Turner said he felt fortunate enough to compete for four state championships across two sports in his four years at Nashville Community High School. Saturday was the first time he’d come out on top in those state championship games. He smiled and said that one win – in the last game he’ll ever wear a Nashville uniform for – wiped out all the heartbreak from the previous three losses.

So yes, the weather is warmer. And yes there will be baseball, softball, tennis, soccer and track and field going on from here on out. The stage is set for the spring heroes to establish themselves. But, in this day and age where we quickly go onto the next thing, let’s not forget to celebrate athletes who got to live out their dream just a few short days ago.

