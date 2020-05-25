Prep Sports Notebook | Pandemic influences Connor's choice of Logan

In early April, Marion star Jackson Connor planned to take his official visits in late spring and early summer, then decide which Division I men’s basketball program he’d play at for the next four years.
As it has done with remarkable consistency since March 12, COVID-19 changed those plans. With the NCAA’s dead period for in-person recruiting pushed back to June 30, Connor opted for the certainty of John A. Logan College.
The Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year, who averaged 23.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while canning 47 percent of his field goals, didn’t see the need to prolong the recruiting process.
“I was going to wait, but they shut everything down,” Connor said Monday. “I wasn’t able to take visits. Coronavirus affected the decision a lot. I felt I was better being close to home.”
Connor and Wildcats athletic director Ryan Goodisky both said the possibility of a second outbreak of the pandemic influenced the decision to attend Logan. Connor drew interest from multiple mid-majors, including the likes of Idaho and New Mexico.
“Imagine committing to a school sight unseen and then the pandemic hits again,” Goodisky said. “He could have been 1,000 miles from home with this going on for a second time, hardly knowing anyone.”
Instead, Connor will go to class and play about 15 minutes from home. The table is set for success at Logan, which has become one of the nation’s top junior college programs under Kyle Smithpeters. The Volunteers are 193-60 in Smithpeters’ eight years, including a 28-5 mark in 2019-20.
The 6-6 Connor, who was the first player in Marion history to score more than 2,000 career points, also likes Smithpeters’ ability to develop players and expose them to Division I programs. Four players off last year’s team have inked Division I offers, and Jay Scrubb, who signed with Louisville last fall, has declared for the NBA Draft.
“It was really cool watching a player like him the last two years,” Connor said of Scrubb. “I wouldn’t say he shaded my decision in any way, but it was cool to look up to him. He’s a phenomenal talent. With the way the program has been heading the last couple of years, I’m excited to be a part of it.”
A second team All-Class 3A pick by the Associated Press and a second team All-State pick by the Chicago Sun-Times, Connor reached the 2,000-point mark in style with a fast-break dunk during the last game of his prep career. That was a loss to East St. Louis in the Mount Vernon Sectional.
Within a week, COVID-19 shut down schools in Illinois for the school year’s remainder, the first step in a process that eventually led to Connor staying in the area to start his college career.
McFeron earns honor
Former Nashville softball star Mackenzie McFeron is certainly living up to the role of student-athlete at the University of Evansville.
McFeron recently earned a two-year appointment to the NCAA Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, representing the Missouri Valley Conference. The sophomore stole eight bases as a sophomore before it was stopped by coronavirus.
More impressively, McFeron has made a mark off the field. She has assisted in a whopping 21 community initiatives while at Evansville, including Toys for Tots and Chemo Buddies.
“Mackenzie is a great student-athlete choice to represent the MVC and UE,” said softball coach Mat Mundell in a press release. “Her energy and passion for college athletics and her fellow athletes is tremendous.”
McFeron’s term begins July 1 and ends on the same date in 2022.
Norman sinks aces
Benton golfer Cy Norman seems capable of producing the spectacular any time he plays a round, but what he did recently ranks as a 67 million to one shot.
Playing a round last Monday at Benton Country Club, Norman bagged two holes in one in a four-hole stretch. After acing No. 4, which played at 135 yards, Norman hooked up with former teammate Collin Miller and found the cup from 120 yards out on No. 7.
A rising sophomore, Norman tied for 22nd last October at the Class 2A Tournament. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he threatens for a state title in the next three years.
