Prep Sports Notebook | Pandemic influences Connor's choice of Logan

In early April, Marion star Jackson Connor planned to take his official visits in late spring and early summer, then decide which Division I men’s basketball program he’d play at for the next four years.

As it has done with remarkable consistency since March 12, COVID-19 changed those plans. With the NCAA’s dead period for in-person recruiting pushed back to June 30, Connor opted for the certainty of John A. Logan College.

The Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year, who averaged 23.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while canning 47 percent of his field goals, didn’t see the need to prolong the recruiting process.

“I was going to wait, but they shut everything down,” Connor said Monday. “I wasn’t able to take visits. Coronavirus affected the decision a lot. I felt I was better being close to home.”

Connor and Wildcats athletic director Ryan Goodisky both said the possibility of a second outbreak of the pandemic influenced the decision to attend Logan. Connor drew interest from multiple mid-majors, including the likes of Idaho and New Mexico.

“Imagine committing to a school sight unseen and then the pandemic hits again,” Goodisky said. “He could have been 1,000 miles from home with this going on for a second time, hardly knowing anyone.”