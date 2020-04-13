Prep Sports Notebook | Payne to take shot at share of $2 million

“You love it when you see a kid like that do the work on his game and have the passion for it. His passion is one reason he’s gotten to that level. I’m proud of him.””

RAY HONORED

Herrin product Cassidy Ray was named an honorable mention All-America by the National Tenpin Coaches Association on Monday night after helping Nebraska’s bowling team finish with a No. 3 ranking nationally.

Ray played in every match for the Cornhuskers and averaged 201.1 pins in 39 games, an improvement of more than 11 pins from her redshirt freshman year. Ray finished second at the Track Kat Clash and fifth at the Columbia 300 Saints Invitational.

“I am so happy for Cassidy to be honored as an NTCA All-American this year,” Nebraska coach Paul Klempa said in a press release. “Cassidy has worked extremely hard the last three seasons to achieve this milestone, including mid-season work this year designed to improve her skill set and versatility to become more competitive.

“She took a chance, trusted her coaches and now it has paid off with this honor.”

Ray is the 25th Cornhusker bowler to earn some form of All-America honors since the program started in 1997-98.

