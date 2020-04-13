Prep Sports Notebook | Payne to take shot at share of $2 million

If the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down the sports world has run its course by late July, former Carbondale star Devontavius Payne plans to take his shot at a share of a $2 million prize.
Payne is one of eight Southern Conference alums that are going to play for the Southern Smokies at The Basketball Tournament, a winner-take-all event that starts July 24 and ends August 11 with the championship game in Dayton, Ohio.
A 6-2 guard who averaged 9.3 points as a senior for East Tennessee State, which won the SoCon tournament and earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament, Payne has spent the last two seasons playing professionally in England.
After averaging 11.4 points last year for the Plymouth University Raiders in 33 games, Payne scored 10.5 ppg in 12 games this season for the Surrey Scorchers. The British Basketball League suspended its season on March 17, allowing Payne and fellow American James Hawthorne to fly home from Surrey.
The 2013-14 Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year, Payne fired in 21.6 ppg as a sophomore at John A. Logan before transferring to ETSU. Payne became a dangerous scorer off the bench for the Buccaneers, sinking more than 39 percent of his 3-pointers in two years.
“He’s always had tremendous range on his shot, but he worked real hard on his game,” said Carbondale coach Jim Miller. “He developed a mid-range game, and he was so versatile that he could go down low and guard the post or run the point.
“You love it when you see a kid like that do the work on his game and have the passion for it. His passion is one reason he’s gotten to that level. I’m proud of him.””
RAY HONORED
Herrin product Cassidy Ray was named an honorable mention All-America by the National Tenpin Coaches Association on Monday night after helping Nebraska’s bowling team finish with a No. 3 ranking nationally.
Ray played in every match for the Cornhuskers and averaged 201.1 pins in 39 games, an improvement of more than 11 pins from her redshirt freshman year. Ray finished second at the Track Kat Clash and fifth at the Columbia 300 Saints Invitational.
“I am so happy for Cassidy to be honored as an NTCA All-American this year,” Nebraska coach Paul Klempa said in a press release. “Cassidy has worked extremely hard the last three seasons to achieve this milestone, including mid-season work this year designed to improve her skill set and versatility to become more competitive.
“She took a chance, trusted her coaches and now it has paid off with this honor.”
Ray is the 25th Cornhusker bowler to earn some form of All-America honors since the program started in 1997-98.
SOME STATE SERIES SITES SET
The IHSA has announced sites of its State Series track and field meets and boys tennis events, although sites for other spring sports like baseball, softball and girls soccer have yet to be determined.
Carbondale will host a Class 1A tennis sectional, assuming that schools open after Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s shelter in place order ends on April 30. Fairfield is scheduled to host a 1A boys track sectional, while Du Quoin and Chester are sites for 1A girls track sectionals.
If Pritzker extends shelter in place into May, it’s unlikely that the IHSA will be able to hold State Series events in spring sports. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Monday that she believes shelter in place will continue into May.
