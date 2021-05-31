Prep Sports Notebook | Schools welcome back IHSA State Series

A new month means the long wait for an IHSA State Series is officially over for local track and field, baseball and softball programs.

After COVID-19 wiped out many teams' chances for a state series last March, coaches and athletes are hungry to compete for a state title again. One coach eager for the return of a postseason is Harrisburg baseball coach Jay Thompson, who seeks his fourth-consecutive regional title.

“We’re healthy and I’m sure the kids are excited,” said the coach with over 800 career wins. “It’s funny you think about a state championship the whole year, but once you get in the tournament you focus on one game at a time.”

Baseball regionals start on Wednesday and last through June 7. Harrisburg (26-1) will host its Class 2A Regional bracket as the top-seeded team before facing the winner of the Massac County Patriots and Eldorado Eagles at Jay Thompson Field. The Bulldogs finished 2-0 against the Patriots during the regular season and have yet to face the Eagles.