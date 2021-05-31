Prep Sports Notebook | Schools welcome back IHSA State Series

A new month means the long wait for an IHSA State Series is officially over for local track and field, baseball and softball programs.
After COVID-19 wiped out many teams' chances for a state series last March, coaches and athletes are hungry to compete for a state title again. One coach eager for the return of a postseason is Harrisburg baseball coach Jay Thompson, who seeks his fourth-consecutive regional title.
“We’re healthy and I’m sure the kids are excited,” said the coach with over 800 career wins. “It’s funny you think about a state championship the whole year, but once you get in the tournament you focus on one game at a time.”
Baseball regionals start on Wednesday and last through June 7. Harrisburg (26-1) will host its Class 2A Regional bracket as the top-seeded team before facing the winner of the Massac County Patriots and Eldorado Eagles at Jay Thompson Field. The Bulldogs finished 2-0 against the Patriots during the regular season and have yet to face the Eagles.
Softball regionals also begin on Wednesday and finish up on Saturday. Expect the highest seeded teams to host its regional and sectional bracket. The only time that might change is in sectionals when two top seeded teams face off. In that case; the team on the top of the bracket would host in the first round and then the team on the bottom of the bracket would host in the second round.
“It’s a confusing method but it’s also never going to be perfect,” Thompson said of the bracket setup. “If that’s the way they’re going to do it then it’s a fair way to do it.”
Softball sectionals begin first on Tuesday, June 8 before baseball sectionals start the following day. Both sectionals finish up on Saturday before the beginning of Super-Sectionals on June 14.
Track & Field destinations
Adding to an already busy week; Class 1A regionals in girls track and field begins on Wednesday at Althoff Catholic High School with the host Lady Crusaders and Nashville Hornettes featuring in the first events starting at 10 a.m.
The rest of Class 1A schools can be found at Du Quoin High School’s regional location set to begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Class 2A regionals will take place at Salem High School on Thursday with first events beginning at 1 p.m.
On the boys side, Chester High School and Du Quoin will both play host to the Class 1A regionals on June 9 with 11 a.m. start times. Catch Chester, Sparta and Steeleville competing at CHS with other local schools competing at Du Quoin.
The Class 2A boys regional will be held at Mascoutah High School on June 9 with a start time around noon.
Former Harrisburg ace pitches lights out
Harrisburg’s success on the baseball diamond has been well-documented and former Bulldogs pitcher Noah Boon’s resume is no exception.
Boon, a 2020 graduate of HHS, earned his first Texas Summer Collegiate League start for the Brazos Valley Bombers against the Amarillo Sod Squad on Saturday. Boon threw four scoreless innings in a 6-1 rout of the Sod Squad, allowing just one hit and striking out a pair of batters to earn the win at Hodgetown Stadium.
In his freshman year at Wabash Valley College, Boon helped the Warriors win a Region 24 Championship by pitching a 1.93 ERA in 23.1 innings with 25 strikeouts.
