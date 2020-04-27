Prep Sports Notebook | Swagger attracted Yates to Logan

Dawson Yates could have picked a small college or gone to SIU as a preferred walk-on. But the Pinckneyville star opted weeks ago to head the junior college route, signing with John A. Logan in Carterville.
And one of the reasons, according to the 6-2 guard, had nothing to do with style of play or a potential opportunity for immediate playing time.
“When they walk on the court,” Yates said Monday about the Volunteers, “they know they’re good. They walk out there with a swagger, like they know they are going to win. They seem like more than family than a team.”
That’s why Yates picked Logan over offers from Culver-Stockton and Martin Methodist. The chance to play for a program that annually sends multiple players to Division I and could have an NBA Draft pick this summer in Jay Scrubb was simply too attractive.
While Yates and the Panthers ended their season with a disappointing loss at Murphysboro in the finals of the Red Devils’ Class 2A regional, he still enjoyed a good year. Yates averaged 16 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game, canning 53 percent from the field, 40 percent on 3-pointers and 81 percent at the foul line.
His efficiency aside, Yates says shooting is one of the things he has to refine to become a good college player.
“First thing is I have to get stronger and hope my body matures some,” he said. “I also need to work on my ballhandling.”
A student of the game, Yates blossomed his last two years after becoming Pinckneyville’s point guard. Coach Bob Waggoner turned him loose, allowing Yates to set up the offense and then go find his shot when necessary.
The transition from Waggoner-style basketball to Kyle Smithpeters’ system at Logan shouldn’t be difficult for Yates.
“I like the way they play for each other and how they hold each other accountable,” Yates said.
TURF TALK
Add Benton to the growing list of Southern Illinois schools that will play its home football games on FieldTurf in 2020.
Rangers athletic director Ryan Miller said Monday that the new playing surface at Tabor Field should be finished sometime in June or July, well ahead of the team’s first scheduled home game in September.
“I think it’s going to be great – not just for the football program, but for many other programs at the school,” he said. “Not much has been done to Tabor in a while. It’s something we’ve talked about for a while, but our school had to do other things first. Then we got the ability to upgrade.”
While FieldTurf surfaces don’t come cheap, the plus is that once they are installed, a school typically won’t have to worry about upkeep or replacing it for at least 10 years. Given that most budgets in most walks of life are going to struggle due to COVID-19, having cost certainty for an athletic program is valuable.
Also, Benton can use the turf for baseball and softball practice on days when weather might keep those teams from getting on a normal field. Miller said the school won’t have to worry about moving underclass football games to other schools, as they have done in recent years when the grass field at Tabor would get chewed up by playing in rainy conditions.
“This will be a big upgrade for our school,” he said. “I think this is going to be a great thing for our community.”
Benton becomes the seventh school in Southern Illinois to play its games on fake grass, joining Carbondale, Marion, Murphysboro, Du Quoin, Carterville and Johnston City.
FOX SPORTS
It may never reach Fox Sports, FS1 or FS2, but Hamilton County’s athletic complex is undergoing a significant renovation that will enhance the Foxes’ facilities.
New bleachers and a new press box have been constructed at Carl Mauck Field, the school’s football stadium, to go along with new home and visitors’ dressing rooms. Drone shots that were plopped on the school’s Twitter athletic department account Sunday also reveal touch-up work on the baseball and softball fields.
That’s an addition to video boards that were erected on each end of Jerry Sloan Gym for last basketball season.
