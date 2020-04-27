Prep Sports Notebook | Swagger attracted Yates to Logan

A student of the game, Yates blossomed his last two years after becoming Pinckneyville’s point guard. Coach Bob Waggoner turned him loose, allowing Yates to set up the offense and then go find his shot when necessary.

The transition from Waggoner-style basketball to Kyle Smithpeters’ system at Logan shouldn’t be difficult for Yates.

“I like the way they play for each other and how they hold each other accountable,” Yates said.

TURF TALK

Add Benton to the growing list of Southern Illinois schools that will play its home football games on FieldTurf in 2020.

Rangers athletic director Ryan Miller said Monday that the new playing surface at Tabor Field should be finished sometime in June or July, well ahead of the team’s first scheduled home game in September.

“I think it’s going to be great – not just for the football program, but for many other programs at the school,” he said. “Not much has been done to Tabor in a while. It’s something we’ve talked about for a while, but our school had to do other things first. Then we got the ability to upgrade.”