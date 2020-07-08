Prep Sports | Pinckneyville cancels workouts on school grounds for the rest of the week

Pinckneyville has joined its Perry County rival on the sidelines for the week’s remainder.
Following Du Quoin’s lead in opting for caution, Pinckneyville announced on Tuesday night that its athletes would not train on school grounds for the rest of the week. The school consulted with the Perry County Health Department prior to making the decision.
Panthers athletic director/boys basketball coach Bob Waggoner took to Twitter to explain the choice.
“More than anything, we want our students to be back on campus and together,” he said. “However, we must err on the side of caution and keep everyone’s health and safety as our top priority.
“Thank you for your support and understanding. We are #bettertogether and we will get there again.”
The IHSA on Friday announced that it would graduate to Stage 4 of its Return to Play plan, permitting schools to increase athletes’ practice time to five hours per day. It also allows for sport-specific drills and permits coaches to use up to 20 contact days with players before the official start of fall sports practice on August 10.
However, Du Quoin decided last weekend to suspend its athletic workouts for this week after receiving news that one of its student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Like its county neighbor, Du Quoin plans to re-evaluate its situation at week’s end.
The pandemic has shut down most of the sports world since the night of March 11, when the NBA announced its schedule would be suspended. Virtually every other pro and college league followed suit shortly thereafter. Pro sports are just now re-starting or getting in the process of resuming.
The IHSA canceled its state basketball tournaments on March 12, just 17 hours before the start of the Class 1A/2A boys semifinals in Peoria. It canceled the spring sports season in late April after entertaining plans of holding state championships as late as the end of June.
With its plan for resuming sports tied into Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, the IHSA didn’t get permission from the Illinois Department of Public Health to start conditioning workouts for student-athletes until last month.
And those came with a strict set of stipulations. Athletes could only work out for three hours per day, and their activities were restricted to conditioning and weight-lifting. Coaches couldn’t use footballs, basketballs, volleyballs, etc., in the workouts.
Now they can, except at two Perry County schools who are back to playing the waiting game.
