Prep Sports | Pinckneyville cancels workouts on school grounds for the rest of the week

Pinckneyville has joined its Perry County rival on the sidelines for the week’s remainder.

Following Du Quoin’s lead in opting for caution, Pinckneyville announced on Tuesday night that its athletes would not train on school grounds for the rest of the week. The school consulted with the Perry County Health Department prior to making the decision.

Panthers athletic director/boys basketball coach Bob Waggoner took to Twitter to explain the choice.

“More than anything, we want our students to be back on campus and together,” he said. “However, we must err on the side of caution and keep everyone’s health and safety as our top priority.

“Thank you for your support and understanding. We are #bettertogether and we will get there again.”

The IHSA on Friday announced that it would graduate to Stage 4 of its Return to Play plan, permitting schools to increase athletes’ practice time to five hours per day. It also allows for sport-specific drills and permits coaches to use up to 20 contact days with players before the official start of fall sports practice on August 10.