Prep Sports | Rose accepts girls hoops job at Marion

For the second time, Ryan Goodisky got his man.
And this time, Casey Rose intends to stick around.
Rose accepted the girls basketball job at Marion on Tuesday night, marking the second time the Williamson County school hired him in three years.
The last time was in 2017, when Goodisky appointed Rose as the freshman boys basketball coach on Gus Gillespie’s staff. Just months after taking that post, though, Rose got a job offer that he simply couldn’t pass up.
That didn’t dissuade Goodisky, who parted with Rose on good terms. As Rose went back to school with plans to teach and eventually coach, he and Goodisky kept in touch. Before last November, Goodisky discovered he might have a job to offer Rose.
Mike Manfredo and his girls basketball staff told Goodisky prior to the season that they were retiring. Given months to conduct a search, Goodisky kept coming back to the guy he hired three years ago.
“He was the most qualified candidate for the job,” Goodisky said of Rose. “Not a lot of people know his name right now, but they will in time.”
The 30-year old Rose brings a varied background to his first head coaching job. He played from 2004-07 at Harrisburg before his family moved to Pope County, where he played his senior season. He’s served as a student assistant under Kyle Smithpeters at John A. Logan and also assisted Amanda Shelby with the women’s program at Logan from 2015-17.
Those experiences, as well as a voluntary stint in Iraq with the Army National Guard in 2011, have left Rose with plenty to offer a program that’s on the verge of making a move up the ladder.
“My military experience taught me to lead others, learn about others and assist in the leading process,” Rose said Wednesday. “I want to teach them how to be basketball players, base things off principles and create some excitement.”
Marion took some lumps last year with a roster composed primarily of freshmen and sophomores. The Wildcats went 11-17, losing in the Class 3A Centralia Regional semifinals to top-seeded Mattoon. Manfredo’s three-year record with the program was 41-48.
Beyond the numbers, though, Manfredo did solid work. Goodisky praised him for making the program competitive in the face of multiple obstacles. Last year’s program didn’t have a JV team, a situation that is Rose’s first priority after building a coaching staff.
Four starters are back for Marion, with the marquee name being sophomore Jerzy Bittle. She averaged 16.2 points last year, pumping in 22 during a regional win over Carbondale. Also back is junior Gracie Connor, the younger sister of Southern Illinoisan Boys Basketball Player of the Year Jackson Connor.
“The previous coaches have left a good foundation that we can build off for the future,” Rose said. “I watched Marion play about four times last year, and the girls that we have are more than capable of doing great things in the future.”
Rose’s hiring came with high marks from at least one accomplished area coach. Harrisburg’s Jake Stewart, who has won five straight regional titles and has at least 21 wins in seven of the last eight years, said on Twitter Rose “has had a vision for a while and will do great things.”
Goodisky is counting on it.
“He’s going to have this core of talent for 2-3 years,” Goodisky said of Rose. “That bodes well, and will get him off to a good start. I think he could get this program back to where it was in the 1990s or early 2000s, I hope.”
MURPHYSBORO HIRES DEROCHER
Another area school identified its new girls basketball coach on Tuesday night.
In a press release issued just before 10 p.m., Murphysboro’s athletic department announced that Blake DeRocher would replace Webster McGuire.
A 2009 Murphysboro graduate, DeRocher was a three-sport athlete during his playing days. He’s served as an assistant coach at Anna-Jonesboro since 2017.
The Red Devils went 16-41 in two seasons under McGuire, including a 6-22 mark in 2019-20.
