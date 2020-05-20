Prep Sports | Rose accepts girls hoops job at Marion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For the second time, Ryan Goodisky got his man.

And this time, Casey Rose intends to stick around.

Rose accepted the girls basketball job at Marion on Tuesday night, marking the second time the Williamson County school hired him in three years.

The last time was in 2017, when Goodisky appointed Rose as the freshman boys basketball coach on Gus Gillespie’s staff. Just months after taking that post, though, Rose got a job offer that he simply couldn’t pass up.

That didn’t dissuade Goodisky, who parted with Rose on good terms. As Rose went back to school with plans to teach and eventually coach, he and Goodisky kept in touch. Before last November, Goodisky discovered he might have a job to offer Rose.

Mike Manfredo and his girls basketball staff told Goodisky prior to the season that they were retiring. Given months to conduct a search, Goodisky kept coming back to the guy he hired three years ago.

“He was the most qualified candidate for the job,” Goodisky said of Rose. “Not a lot of people know his name right now, but they will in time.”