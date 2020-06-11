Prep Sports | Sparta accepts Cahokia Conference invitation

And then there was one.
Sparta’s school board voted unanimously at its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night to accept an invitation to join the Cahokia Conference, beginning with the 2021-22 school year. The Bulldogs have been ensconced in SIRR Mississippi as a charter member since 1992-93.
“I think this is going to create some exciting opportunities for our student-athletes,” said Superintendent Gabe Schwemmer. “Our board members talked to many members of our community and there was a lot of support for this move.
“We talked about it with our coaches, athletic director and administrators, and they thought it was the best move for our school to make.”
Sparta becomes the fourth of five schools invited by the Cahokia to say yes, joining Roxana, Okawville and East Alton Wood River. That leaves Chester to complete the expansion, and its school board is expected to rubber-stamp school administrators’ recommendation to accept the invitation at their meeting on June 18.
When it does, Chester will have a new/old neighbor of sorts. The Randolph County schools are less than 20 miles apart, but haven’t been in the same conference since 2010, when the Yellow Jackets left for the Black Diamond Conference and were replaced by Carterville.
“That’s going to be exciting for a lot of members in our community,” Schwemmer said. “You’re looking at a lot of county pride.”
Sparta has mostly served as an opponent in SIRR Mississippi, hamstrung by the conference’s smallest enrollment. Without the numbers of other, bigger schools in the league, the Bulldogs have flailed and failed in many sports.
Since 1992, Sparta’s football team is 53-190, missing the playoffs every year. Its boys basketball team has no regional championships since the move to the Mississippi, and the baseball team owns one regional crown, that coming in 2007.
Girls sports have been marginally more successful, led by a volleyball program that owns six regional titles and a winning percentage of .633 during its time in the Mississippi. The basketball program claimed five regionals and a sectional from 2000-07 but has struggled since. The softball team earned five straight regional titles from 1993-97, but has added just one more since.
Track and cross country have probably been the most successful sports for the Bulldogs in the Mississippi. Mark North guided the school to the 2004 Class A boys title, earned second in 2006 and third in 2003. From 2009-15, Sparta won seven straight sectional titles under three different coaches.
But success has mostly been an outlier for the Bulldogs. With just 342 students, their enrollment is 63 below the conference’s second-smallest school, Nashville. The league’s biggest school, Carterville, checks in at 593.
Sparta football coach Ron Dupree observed before last season, when his team returned a spate of talented athletes, that a program usually requires depth to win. Needing good health to have a chance at a successful season, the Bulldogs instead absorbed just enough key injuries to go 2-7.
Sparta is expected to slot into one of three divisions in the Cahokia. It will join Chester, Red Bud, Okawville, Trenton Wesclin and Carlyle. Dupo will replace Okawville for football, as the Rockets don’t offer the sport, and Carlyle expects to return to 11-man football for 2022.
If Chester joins the Cahokia, the conference will swell to 18 schools in three divisions for the 2022-23 school year.
