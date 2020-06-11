Prep Sports | Sparta accepts Cahokia Conference invitation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

And then there was one.

Sparta’s school board voted unanimously at its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night to accept an invitation to join the Cahokia Conference, beginning with the 2021-22 school year. The Bulldogs have been ensconced in SIRR Mississippi as a charter member since 1992-93.

“I think this is going to create some exciting opportunities for our student-athletes,” said Superintendent Gabe Schwemmer. “Our board members talked to many members of our community and there was a lot of support for this move.

“We talked about it with our coaches, athletic director and administrators, and they thought it was the best move for our school to make.”

Sparta becomes the fourth of five schools invited by the Cahokia to say yes, joining Roxana, Okawville and East Alton Wood River. That leaves Chester to complete the expansion, and its school board is expected to rubber-stamp school administrators’ recommendation to accept the invitation at their meeting on June 18.

When it does, Chester will have a new/old neighbor of sorts. The Randolph County schools are less than 20 miles apart, but haven’t been in the same conference since 2010, when the Yellow Jackets left for the Black Diamond Conference and were replaced by Carterville.