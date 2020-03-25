Prep Sports | Spring season could get an extension

Anderson said that if/when schools are re-opened, an acclimatization period might be required before teams can start a season. The last time most teams practiced on school grounds was March 13.

One guy who doesn’t think his team will need more time to get ready for a season is Nashville baseball coach Chad Malawy.

“I’m going to say we need zero days for acclimation,” Malawy said. “We have enough quality coaches in our area that they’re not going to throw a kid on the mound for 60, 80 or 100 pitches right away. I can tell you our players are chomping on the bit to play a game.”

Malawy’s son, Cole, and several of his teammates have been working out on their own away from school facilities. Student-athletes are allowed to practice, but not on school grounds or under supervision of their coaches.

Goreville softball coach Shanna Green, whose team won their third Class 1A title in eight years on June 1, has had her players concentrate on mental aspects of the game – and life.

“We talk about it in group aspects,” she said. “These girls are athletes, we are all athletes. I don’t think it’s going to be an issue. We’ve done a lot of group texts, morning meditations. Doing different things like that, trying to work on the mental aspect of it.”