Prep Sports | The Train Yard is a unique feature of Fairfield

In his role as Jack Parkman in the 1994 movie “Major League II,” Actor David Keith once said, “Don’t stand on the tracks when the train’s coming through,” just moments after bulldozing rookie catcher Rube Baker (played by Eric Bruskotter) on a throw that beat Parkman at home plate.

The line written by screenplay director R.J. Stewart certainly fits the bill for the Fairfield football team that has dominated prep football since the field was coined as “The Train Yard” roughly 15 years ago, according to head coach Justin Townsend.

The field is trademarked after the six-lane railroad track that sits beyond the fences of the visiting bleachers. The train horn mixed with the lateral movement of the wheels certainly catches the attention of everyone...especially that of the visiting teams.

“I played for Fairfield in the 90’s, and there really wasn’t a name for the field back then,” said Townsend. “One visiting coach brought up the idea that it reminded him of a train yard and it took off.”

Located by the train tracks are three to four grain elevators that some people say reminds them of spaceships. If you’ve never visited Fairfield in the fall, then the view from the home bleachers is a sight to behold with the roaring train in the background.