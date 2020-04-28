Prep Sports | The Train Yard is a unique feature of Fairfield

In his role as Jack Parkman in the 1994 movie “Major League II,” Actor David Keith once said, “Don’t stand on the tracks when the train’s coming through,” just moments after bulldozing rookie catcher Rube Baker (played by Eric Bruskotter) on a throw that beat Parkman at home plate.
The line written by screenplay director R.J. Stewart certainly fits the bill for the Fairfield football team that has dominated prep football since the field was coined as “The Train Yard” roughly 15 years ago, according to head coach Justin Townsend.
The field is trademarked after the six-lane railroad track that sits beyond the fences of the visiting bleachers. The train horn mixed with the lateral movement of the wheels certainly catches the attention of everyone...especially that of the visiting teams.
“I played for Fairfield in the 90’s, and there really wasn’t a name for the field back then,” said Townsend. “One visiting coach brought up the idea that it reminded him of a train yard and it took off.”
Located by the train tracks are three to four grain elevators that some people say reminds them of spaceships. If you’ve never visited Fairfield in the fall, then the view from the home bleachers is a sight to behold with the roaring train in the background.
Fairfield’s Facebook page recently ran a poll on what the public view as the most iconic features of the town. Much like an NCAA Tournament bracket, the final votes were narrowed down to Fairfield’s Annual Fall Fun Fest and The Train Yard for the championship round.
“It gives you an idea of what people here in Fairfield view as iconic,” said Townsend. “A lot of places have interesting characteristics, but I also think that the fact that our mascot is a Mule is unique too.”
Townsend’s Mules have thrived at home with a 16-2 record at The Train Yard in the past three years. Fairfield has back-to-back seasons with 10-1 records and seven consecutive trips to the state finals. Six of the seven being played in Class 3A, while the 2013-14 team posted an 8-2 record in Class 2A.
With a career record of 111-76, Townsend believes his team's success began when their field earned a name.
“Our football program really took off when the name of our field took off,” said Townsend. “It’s nothing new for our kids because we’re used to practicing and playing through the train noises.
“The officials don’t blink an eye, but it’s difficult for visiting teams that aren’t used to it, and I think from that aspect, it’s an advantage for us.”
During home games, you can find Girls and Boys Assistant Athletic Director Tonya Conrad working the recently renovated concession stands. Conrad is a busy woman, acting as the softball and girls basketball coach in Fairfield since 2008, while also working as a physical therapy assistant at the school.
Conrad has seen a lot of great moments at The Train Yard and holds a lot of memories from some of Fairfield’s best football teams throughout the years.
“There have been moments when the train has perfectly timed itself and come through just after we scored a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter,” said Conrad. “That is what makes our field so unique because still talking about those moments gives me chills.”
With the amount of touchdowns that Fairfield puts up each game, it’s impossible for the train to make that many trips behind the visiting stands. Fairfield’s newly renovated press boxes have that covered with a train sound that alarms after each trip to the end zone — that way everyone from the parking lot knows the Mules just put up six points.
The stands and end zones are always full, according to Conrad, and why wouldn’t they be? The school is constantly upgrading facilities to give players and fans a field to be proud of.
“Don’t mistake the new grass field for a golf course,” says Townsend. The home and away bleachers are also brand new if you ever want to come catch a glimpse of one of the most unique sporting venues Southern Illinois has to offer.
