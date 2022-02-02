Prep Sports | Turner is a two-sport difference maker for Nashville

Isaac Turner’s high school athletic career has been one for the record books.

Being a member of three championship game teams in two sports, the football and basketball player’s incredible career is winding down as the Nashville boys basketball team is heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

“It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of this Nashville community with all the support we get and being able to be around the type of athletes we have here,” Turner said. “You don’t see athletes of this caliber, at least at a high school level every day.”

Turner and excellence have gone hand-in-hand throughout his career, with a championship appearance every year except the last because the seasons were shortened and the postseason was cancelled for both of his sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have the opportunity to have been on three teams that have been to state championships,” Turner said. “Sadly we haven’t been able to be a part of a championship team yet, but hopefully that will happen soon. We’ve got a shot at it.”

If his basketball Hornets make another championship run, Nashville would join only the 1998-99 Carlyle Indians and the 2006-07 Moroa Forsyth Trojans as Illinois high school football and boys basketball teams reaching the championship games in the same school year. Both of those teams won championships in both sports.

Turner’s final season has gotten off to a great start, with the Hornets basketball team earning the No. 1 ranking prior to a two-game losing streak to Breese Mater Dei and Central.

“Isaac is the heartbeat of our offense,” said Nashville basketball coach Patrick Weathers. “He’s different than any other player I have coached as far as being a very fierce competitor - one of the most competitive kids that I’ve ever met. Most often he leads us in most offensive categories. He is averaging around 16 points a game and is our leading 3-point shooter and leading in free throw percentage. We definitely go as Isaac goes.”

Nashville is currently 19-4 and 4-0 in the SIRR Mississippi Division. If the Hornets make another championship run, Turner could finish his career having been on four teams that played in four championship games in his four years - a level of excellence few athletes south of Tom Brady could hope to achieve.

Turner’s senior year began with the football team advancing to the championship game for the second time in his career. The season ended with a 12-2 record, finishing Turner’s high school football career being on four playoff teams while compiling a 37-7 record.

Turner was one of the finalists for The Southern’s Football Player of the Year award following a record-breaking senior season, setting the Nashville season receiving record in receptions, yards and touchdown catches with 78 catches for 1,349 yards and 20 touchdowns, and with career marks in those categories with 168 catches for 2,964 yards and 38 touchdowns. On defense, he set the career record in interceptions with 11.

“It was fun for me because one of my wide receivers coaches - Ethan Reid - was the previous record holder for almost all those records, so being able to beat his records was pretty cool,” Turner said. “He was a great help to me. He helped me learn a lot of things I was able to use in games and be successful.”

One of the most amazing things about his football stats was all of them were essentially achieved in less than three seasons.

“Isaac Turner is a special player, really coachable, and a huge part of the success we have had over the past few years,” said Nashville football coach Stephen Kozuszek. “He is a complete receiver who runs good routes and has excellent ball skills. Aside from his talent, he has great field awareness, instincts, and a really high football IQ. That really stuck out this season, as we had to move him all over the field to find different ways to get him the ball and avoid him being double teamed, and he handled that very well.

"Those same attributes carry over to the defensive side of the ball as well, where he has been a three-year starter for us at safety. Like most great players, he would elevate his play in the biggest games, and had a knack for making a big play when we needed him to. In 10 career playoff games, he averaged 7 receptions and 117 receiving yards, and scored 11 TDs.”

Turner’s record setting career began his freshman year when he was a reserve on the football and basketball teams. His career began with Nashville football posting an 8-2 record, snapping a two-year playoff drought and ended with Nashville basketball advancing to the IHSA championship game with a 35-3 record.

“As a freshman, I was a reserve guy for the basketball team that made that state run - I didn’t actually get to play at state, but there were times I got a couple minutes here and there,” Turner said.

His sophomore year he earned starting jobs in both sports. His year began with the football team going to the championship game for the first time since 1998 and only the second time in the program’s history, finishing with a 12-2 record.

“I was starting the whole year in football, but that year we had a lot of weapons, and with me as a sophomore I wasn’t getting targeted a whole lot,” Turner said. “I didn’t really start to producing numbers until the playoffs. That’s when I started to come into my own and having an impact. I also started playing defense and had seven interceptions my first year. I like playing offense because that’s kind of my thing, but I enjoy defense a lot. I like sitting back reading the quarterback’s eyes and make a play on the ball.”

Turner’s sophomore year ended with the basketball team winning the regional title. But the season ended in the sectional final with a 28-7 record.

“I was a point guard on the freshman team and then when I was called up to the varsity. I was 2-3 guard the rest of my freshman year and for my sophomore and junior years,” Turner said. “I feel really comfortable with the ball in my hand and I enjoy bringing it up and love being able to pass. Giving myself an assist is one of my favorite things about being a point guard.”

After COVID caused the basketball playoffs to eventually be cancelled in the spring of 2020 right before the Final Four was played, the 2020-21 football season was postponed and eventually was played in the spring with a shortened season of only six games and no playoffs, where the Hornets ended with a 5-1 record.

Just like the football team, the basketball team that year was built for success, but finished without getting a chance at the postseason with a 13-1 record.

With just a few months left in his high school athletic career, Turner is looking towards his collegiate academic and athletic career.

“As of right now, I’m leaning more towards football, but I haven’t made a for-sure decision on where I’m going or what for sure I’m going to play,” Turner said. “I went to Millikin University for basketball. I went on a game day visit at Quincy University and Culver-Stockton College for football. I just went to McKendree University the other day for football. I’ve also been in touch with a few other coaches.”

If playing football or basketball on the professional level is not in Turner’s future, a career in sports will be.

“I come from a sports family,” Turner said. “My mom played softball and my dad played basketball in college and my mom was an athletic trainer and my dad used to coach basketball so I’ve been around sports all my life. I’m thinking I’m going to double major in athletic training and physical therapy because I want to work either at a D-1 college or maybe either professionally. I want to stay around sports because I really enjoy them.”

